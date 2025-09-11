Woman taken to hospital and residents evacuated after Dundee multi fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman taken to hospital and residents evacuated after Dundee multi fire

Police, ambulances and five fire crews were called to Dudhope Court.

By Ellidh Aitken & Finn Nixon
Emergency services at Dudhope Court. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Emergency services at Dudhope Court. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A woman has been taken to hospital and residents were evacuated after a fire at a Dundee multi.

Police, ambulances and five fire crews were called to Dudhope Court after the blaze in a communal area of the building.

St Mary Street, off Dudhope Terrace, was taped off following the incident shortly after 1pm on Thursday.

The Courier’s reporter at the scene, Ellidh Aitken, said: “You can smell smoke in the area and an alarm is going off inside the block.

“The main road in is taped off.

“The steps up from Lochee Road are also cordoned off, and a police officer is guarding the entrance to the building on that side.

St Mary Place has been taped off. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

“Police were taking statements from people at the scene.”

One onlooker said there were “at least five fire engines, four police cars, an ambulance car, an ambulance and a Scottish Ambulance Service incident response unit” at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed four appliances and a height appliance had been called to the incident.

Crews from Blackness Road and Balmossie fire stations attended the incident.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and left the scene at 3.15pm.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 13:06 to attend an incident on Dudhope Court, Dundee.

“Three ambulances, a paramedic response unit and a special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police Scotland says its investigation into the incident is “ongoing”.

