Woman taken to hospital and residents evacuated after Dundee multi fire

A woman has been taken to hospital and residents were evacuated after a fire at a Dundee multi.

Police, ambulances and five fire crews were called to Dudhope Court after the blaze in a communal area of the building.

St Mary Street, off Dudhope Terrace, was taped off following the incident shortly after 1pm on Thursday.

The Courier’s reporter at the scene, Ellidh Aitken, said: “You can smell smoke in the area and an alarm is going off inside the block.

“The main road in is taped off.

“The steps up from Lochee Road are also cordoned off, and a police officer is guarding the entrance to the building on that side.

“Police were taking statements from people at the scene.”

One onlooker said there were “at least five fire engines, four police cars, an ambulance car, an ambulance and a Scottish Ambulance Service incident response unit” at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed four appliances and a height appliance had been called to the incident.

Crews from Blackness Road and Balmossie fire stations attended the incident.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and left the scene at 3.15pm.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 13:06 to attend an incident on Dudhope Court, Dundee.

“Three ambulances, a paramedic response unit and a special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police Scotland says its investigation into the incident is “ongoing”.