Call for CPO warning to show council ‘means business’ over 1,300 empty Angus homes

There are almost 1,300 private homes lying empty across Angus and the number continues to grow.

By Graham Brown
There are now 1,300 empty or abandoned private homes across Angus. Image: Shutterstock
There are now 1,300 empty or abandoned private homes across Angus. Image: Shutterstock

A call has been made for a tougher stance against long-term empty Angus property owners by firing a compulsory purchase warning across their bows.

As new figures revealed the scale of the problem continues to rise, a councillor has told housing chiefs their “carrot” approach to the issue lacks punch.

New data was delivered as part of an update on Angus Council’s local housing strategy for 2023-28.

It shows the number of empty homes continues to creep up:

  • April 2023 – 1,122
  • August 2024 – 1,257
  • May 2025 – 1,298

And little inroads have been made in reducing the tally.

In 2023/24, just 13 homes were brought back into use.

The figure fell to only eight in 2024/25.

Officials say that is partly due to an emphasis on new-build homes rather than empty houses.

And CPO powers are only used as a “tool of last resort”, said the housing committee report.

Housing service leader Catherine Johnson revealed plans to appoint a dedicated empty homes officer.

“We have been in dialogue with the Scottish Government around empty homes,” she said.

“We are looking to introduce an empty homes officer post and that would be funded by the Scottish Government for one year.”

‘Carrot approach’ to Angus empty homes not working

Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor Lloyd Melville said: “Despite our best efforts to encourage property owners to bring empty homes back into use, the number has unfortunately increased.

“The carrot approach alone has not been sufficient.

“I know the empty homes officer will be looking at all that.

Angus councillor Lloyd Melville.
Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor Lloyd Melville. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“But I do want to encourage you to be robust with the powers that we have where a property has been empty for a long time.

“It says in the report that we are looking at a CPO as a tool of last resort.

“What I would say is that it might be helpful to put that option on the table in front of a property owner to show them we mean business.”

The private empty homes issues comes as the local authority continues to struggle with its own voids issue.

We previously revealed how empty council houses have cost the authority millions of pounds in lost rent.

It includes around £6,000 every week from Brechin houses still uninhabitable since Storm Babet in 2023.

