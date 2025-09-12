Are Dundee residents really concerned about asylum seekers living in city?

Organisers of an anti-immigration protest in Dundee claim to be acting on behalf of concerned locals.

They say residents are worried about “male migrants being housed in their communities with no knowledge of their backgrounds.”

However, Dundee’s equalities spokesperson and an anti-racism group have accused the protesters of using women and children as an excuse for their actions.

West End Councillor Nadia El Nakla said: “These protesters are exploiting women’s safety as a cover to promote hate and to advance their anti-immigration agenda.”

But organiser David Tarbett said he has become aware of a “wider concern” amongst locals about asylum seekers being housed in the city.

What do Dundee residents think about immigrants living in the city?

The Courier visited streets close to the accommodation, which we have chosen not to disclose the location of, to hear directly from residents there.

None of the people we spoke to agreed to be identified in this article; however, many of those living in the area were keen to share their views.

One woman called the protest plans “horrendous” and slammed claims that it was being held to protect women and children.

She said: “It’s not for women and children. It is a load of nonsense.

“You don’t see the police around here ever; occasionally, the fire service, but that’s it.

“I will see the guys go past, but there is never any trouble, and they have been here a couple of years.”

Another woman, living a few doors down, said she didn’t agree with asylum seekers being housed in Dundee.

However, she admitted that she had never witnessed anyone causing problems.

She added: “I don’t see why they should be housed (here).

“I do go out and play with my grandchildren, and I wouldn’t leave them on their own because I don’t trust them (the migrants).”

Another resident also said she had never experienced issues with immigrants living nearby.

However, she said: “But I think it’s a good thing for it (the protest) to be held because they are not meant to be here.

“There’s quite a lot of them there.

“I wouldn’t attend, though, as I keep myself to myself.”

Crime fears over asylum seekers living in Dundee

Other residents had stronger views.

One man claimed: “There are just groups of men; there have never been any women.”

And a woman who lives in the area claimed she was “scared” to go out because of the “groups of men”.

She said: “I don’t understand it. I don’t think they should be here.

“You see them in groups of men, and it can be intimidating.

“It makes you scared to go out, you can’t go into town or to the shops, but I don’t really go out much.

“I worry for my daughter.”

When asked if she had ever witnessed any incidents involving migrants, the resident said she had not.

She added: “It’s what I have heard, really. I keep away from them, to be honest.”

‘They are not really doing anything, they are going about their business’

Others said they were worried about seeing a repeat of scenes elsewhere in Scotland, where some protests have become violent.

A woman said: “They are not really doing anything, they are going about their business, and when I see them I will say hello because it’s nice to be nice.

“I hope it (the protest) doesn’t end up being really loud and noisy.

“These things can get out of hand, and that creates more issues.

“I think what people don’t like is that nobody knows anything about them, and that is what annoys people.

“They don’t know who they are or their backgrounds.

“You hear stories of people waiting to snatch children, but you can’t tarnish them all with the same brush.

“It is a very difficult situation because it doesn’t matter what anyone says, someone will find it offensive.

“I am 53 and things are so different now from when I was growing up.

“I worry for my daughter and what the world will be like for her kids growing up.”

Her neighbour added: “They don’t bother us, we don’t bother them.

“At the end of the day, they have got to live somewhere.

“If it’s a peaceful protest, then fair enough, but if it’s going to be rioting, then I am worried as there’s a lot of kids and disabled people here.”

And another resident told us: “They never bother, they’re always polite.

“They are out of the way, and we should leave them alone.”

Anti-immigration protestors ‘exploiting women’s safety’, says Dundee councillor

Councillor El Nakla, who is also the council’s equalities spokesperson, said protest organisers were “attempting to justify their actions by claiming they are ‘protecting women and girls’.”

She said: “The vast majority of crimes against women are committed by men of all backgrounds, ages, races, and religions.

“Most women are attacked not by strangers, but by partners or people they know.

“These protesters are exploiting women’s safety as a cover to promote hate and to advance their anti-immigration agenda.

“Stories of violence against women by Scottish men appear in the news almost every week.

“Yet where is the outrage from these men? Where are their voices when it comes to demanding safer streets and communities for women and girls?

“Just yesterday, I spoke with Women’s Aid about this very issue.

“We agreed that attempts to weaponise the language of ‘protecting women’ to mask racism and division will not be tolerated.

“Anyone who commits a crime in this city, in this country, will face justice under the same laws, regardless of their background.”

Mary McLaren of Stand Up to Racism Tayside previously told The Courier: “Dundee women don’t need racist far-right thugs to stand up for us, all we need is each other.”

A statement issued by the group earlier this week also said: “We have witnessed the horrific behaviour that has occurred in the protests targeting hotels elsewhere, from crowds who claim to be there to protect women and children, yet hurl misogynistic abuse and threats at women on the other side.”

‘Plea for peace’ over Dundee protest

The leader of Dundee City Council has issued a “plea for peace” over the protest plans.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of planned protest activity due to take place in Dundee on Saturday, September 13.

“A proportionate policing plan is in place to ensure public safety and minimise disruption.”

It comes after no protestors turned up to a third anti-immigration protest planned in Perth on Wednesday.