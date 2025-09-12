Are Dundee residents really concerned about asylum seekers living in city?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are Dundee residents really concerned about asylum seekers living in city?

Organisers of an anti-immigration protest in Dundee claim to be acting on behalf of concerned residents. The Courier speaks to locals to find out what they really think.

By Ellidh Aitken & Andrew Robson
An anti-immigration protest is planned in Dundee on Saturday. Picture shows a similar gathering in Perth in August. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Organisers of an anti-immigration protest in Dundee claim to be acting on behalf of concerned locals.

They say residents are worried about “male migrants being housed in their communities with no knowledge of their backgrounds.”

However, Dundee’s equalities spokesperson and an anti-racism group have accused the protesters of using women and children as an excuse for their actions.

West End Councillor Nadia El Nakla said: “These protesters are exploiting women’s safety as a cover to promote hate and to advance their anti-immigration agenda.”

But organiser David Tarbett said he has become aware of a “wider concern” amongst locals about asylum seekers being housed in the city.

What do Dundee residents think about immigrants living in the city?

The Courier visited streets close to the accommodation, which we have chosen not to disclose the location of, to hear directly from residents there.

None of the people we spoke to agreed to be identified in this article; however, many of those living in the area were keen to share their views.

One woman called the protest plans “horrendous” and slammed claims that it was being held to protect women and children.

She said: “It’s not for women and children. It is a load of nonsense.

“You don’t see the police around here ever; occasionally, the fire service, but that’s it.

“I will see the guys go past, but there is never any trouble, and they have been here a couple of years.”

Anti-immigration protestors in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Another woman, living a few doors down, said she didn’t agree with asylum seekers being housed in Dundee.

However, she admitted that she had never witnessed anyone causing problems.

She added: “I don’t see why they should be housed (here).

“I do go out and play with my grandchildren, and I wouldn’t leave them on their own because I don’t trust them (the migrants).”

Another resident also said she had never experienced issues with immigrants living nearby.

However, she said: “But I think it’s a good thing for it (the protest) to be held because they are not meant to be here.

“There’s quite a lot of them there.

“I wouldn’t attend, though, as I keep myself to myself.”

Crime fears over asylum seekers living in Dundee

Other residents had stronger views.

One man claimed: “There are just groups of men; there have never been any women.”

And a woman who lives in the area claimed she was “scared” to go out because of the “groups of men”.

Residents say they are worried about crime involving immigrants in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She said: “I don’t understand it. I don’t think they should be here.

“You see them in groups of men, and it can be intimidating.

“It makes you scared to go out, you can’t go into town or to the shops, but I don’t really go out much.

“I worry for my daughter.”

When asked if she had ever witnessed any incidents involving migrants, the resident said she had not.

She added: “It’s what I have heard, really. I keep away from them, to be honest.”

‘They are not really doing anything, they are going about their business’

Others said they were worried about seeing a repeat of scenes elsewhere in Scotland, where some protests have become violent.

A woman said: “They are not really doing anything, they are going about their business, and when I see them I will say hello because it’s nice to be nice.

“I hope it (the protest) doesn’t end up being really loud and noisy.

“These things can get out of hand, and that creates more issues.

“I think what people don’t like is that nobody knows anything about them, and that is what annoys people.

“They don’t know who they are or their backgrounds.

Anti-immigration gatherings in Perth have been met with counterprotests. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“You hear stories of people waiting to snatch children, but you can’t tarnish them all with the same brush.

“It is a very difficult situation because it doesn’t matter what anyone says, someone will find it offensive.

“I am 53 and things are so different now from when I was growing up.

“I worry for my daughter and what the world will be like for her kids growing up.”

Her neighbour added: “They don’t bother us, we don’t bother them.

“At the end of the day, they have got to live somewhere.

“If it’s a peaceful protest, then fair enough, but if it’s going to be rioting, then I am worried as there’s a lot of kids and disabled people here.”

And another resident told us: “They never bother, they’re always polite.

“They are out of the way, and we should leave them alone.”

Anti-immigration protestors ‘exploiting women’s safety’, says Dundee councillor

Councillor El Nakla, who is also the council’s equalities spokesperson, said protest organisers were “attempting to justify their actions by claiming they are ‘protecting women and girls’.”

She said: “The vast majority of crimes against women are committed by men of all backgrounds, ages, races, and religions.

“Most women are attacked not by strangers, but by partners or people they know.

“These protesters are exploiting women’s safety as a cover to promote hate and to advance their anti-immigration agenda.

“Stories of violence against women by Scottish men appear in the news almost every week.

“Yet where is the outrage from these men? Where are their voices when it comes to demanding safer streets and communities for women and girls?

Dundee equalities spokesperson, Councillor Nadia El Nakla. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“Just yesterday, I spoke with Women’s Aid about this very issue.

“We agreed that attempts to weaponise the language of ‘protecting women’ to mask racism and division will not be tolerated.

“Anyone who commits a crime in this city, in this country, will face justice under the same laws, regardless of their background.”

Mary McLaren of Stand Up to Racism Tayside previously told The Courier: “Dundee women don’t need racist far-right thugs to stand up for us, all we need is each other.”

A statement issued by the group earlier this week also said: “We have witnessed the horrific behaviour that has occurred in the protests targeting hotels elsewhere, from crowds who claim to be there to protect women and children, yet hurl misogynistic abuse and threats at women on the other side.”

‘Plea for peace’ over Dundee protest

The leader of Dundee City Council has issued a “plea for peace” over the protest plans.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of planned protest activity due to take place in Dundee on Saturday, September 13.

“A proportionate policing plan is in place to ensure public safety and minimise disruption.”

It comes after no protestors turned up to a third anti-immigration protest planned in Perth on Wednesday.

