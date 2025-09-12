EXCLUSIVE: Developer plans student flats or hotel above Stirling New Look shop

Stirling’s New Look could be converted into student flats or a hotel under new plans.

Developer Sava Estates hopes to transform the building by turning the upper floors into a 60-bedroom student accommodation scheme or a 100-bedroom hotel.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to Stirling Council in the coming months.

It comes after an application was lodged with Stirling Council to split the shop into three units – two retail spaces and one cafe or restaurant.

It is hoped the plans will bring “increased footfall” to the city centre, as well as “rejuvenating and enhancing the offering”.

Sava Estates, which is working with Hardies Property & Construction Consultants and Britton Property, says around 50 jobs could be created.

A spokesperson told The Courier the plans would “boost the local economy with boutique traders”.

They said: “Sava Estates, in conjunction with Hardies Building Surveyors and support from Stirling Council, are looking to breathe new life into the Stirling town centre by re-developing the existing New Look building to form potentially three units on the ground floor as well as creating either a 60+ bed student let development on the upper floors or a hotel scheme.”

Hopes to ‘reactivate’ Stirling New Look building

Andrew Britton, director of Britton Property, added that the developers hope to “reactivate” the New Look building.

He said: “At the moment, we’re looking at ideas for the upper floors.

“One of the ideas is student accommodation, or it could be a hotel.

“We want to bring the building into active use and create something that will complement the town centre.”

Currently, New Look is operating across the basement, ground, first and second floors of the four-storey building.

The fashion retailer uses the ground and first floors as retail space, while the upstairs has an office and storage.

New Look has not responded to several requests for comment about the future of the site.

