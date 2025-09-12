EXCLUSIVE: Developer plans student flats or hotel above Stirling New Look shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Developer plans student flats or hotel above Stirling New Look shop

The developer hopes to 'reactivate' Stirling's New Look building.

The New Look shopfront
The upper floors could be transformed into student flats or hotel rooms. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Stirling’s New Look could be converted into student flats or a hotel under new plans.

Developer Sava Estates hopes to transform the building by turning the upper floors into a 60-bedroom student accommodation scheme or a 100-bedroom hotel.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to Stirling Council in the coming months.

It comes after an application was lodged with Stirling Council to split the shop into three units – two retail spaces and one cafe or restaurant.

It is hoped the plans will bring “increased footfall” to the city centre, as well as “rejuvenating and enhancing the offering”.

Sava Estates, which is working with Hardies Property & Construction Consultants and Britton Property, says around 50 jobs could be created.

Port Street in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A spokesperson told The Courier the plans would “boost the local economy with boutique traders”.

They said: “Sava Estates, in conjunction with Hardies Building Surveyors and support from Stirling Council, are looking to breathe new life into the Stirling town centre by re-developing the existing New Look building to form potentially three units on the ground floor as well as creating either a 60+ bed student let development on the upper floors or a hotel scheme.”

Hopes to ‘reactivate’ Stirling New Look building

Andrew Britton, director of Britton Property, added that the developers hope to “reactivate” the New Look building.

He said: “At the moment, we’re looking at ideas for the upper floors.

“One of the ideas is student accommodation, or it could be a hotel.

“We want to bring the building into active use and create something that will complement the town centre.”

Currently, New Look is operating across the basement, ground, first and second floors of the four-storey building.

The fashion retailer uses the ground and first floors as retail space, while the upstairs has an office and storage.

New Look has not responded to several requests for comment about the future of the site.

