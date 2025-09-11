Newcastle cancels Dundee pupils’ Champions League tickets after fan backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newcastle cancels Dundee pupils’ Champions League tickets after fan backlash

The High School of Dundee was set to take 45 pupils to St James' Park next week as Newcastle face off against Barcelona.

By Andrew Robson
Newcastle United fans hit-out after Dundee schools were offered tickets for the upcoming Champions League game against Barcelona.
Newcastle United has cancelled several tickets offered to Dundee pupils after backlash from fans.

The High School of Dundee was set to take 45 pupils to St James’ Park next Thursday for the club’s sold-out Champions League tie against FC Barcelona.

It’s understood that the city’s Harris Academy and St John’s RC High School also purchased packages for the blockbuster European fixture.

However, a Newcastle United spokesperson today confirmed to The Chronicle that the tickets have been cancelled and will instead be offered to fans.

Newcastle cancels tickets offered to Dundee high school pupils

They said: “Newcastle United has cancelled a number of tickets for the UEFA Champions League match with FC Barcelona due to a breach of season ticket terms and conditions.

“The relevant season tickets have also been cancelled with immediate effect and without refund.

“These tickets will be made available to Newcastle United supporters through the club’s existing ticket sale process.

“Supporters who suspect unauthorised reselling are urged to send relevant information to supporter.services@nufc.co.uk.”

A spokesperson for the High School of Dundee confirmed the tickets had been cancelled on Tuesday afternoon.

They said: “This afternoon we were informed by the approved provider that the tickets have been cancelled.”

Dundee City Council has been asked to confirm if tickets offered to pupils at Harris and St John’s have been cancelled.

The cancellation came after Newcastle United Supporters Trust said they had been “inundated” with messages from disappointed Toon fans who were unable to secure tickets for the match.

A post on X, which has been viewed over a million times, highlighted that fee-paying High School of Dundee pupils had been offered tickets and shared a copy of a letter sent to parents.

The school said yesterday it “was approached by an approved provider” and that the tickets were booked as part of a group package.

Newcastle United has been approached for comment.

Conversation