Newcastle cancels Dundee pupils’ Champions League tickets after fan backlash

Newcastle United has cancelled several tickets offered to Dundee pupils after backlash from fans.

The High School of Dundee was set to take 45 pupils to St James’ Park next Thursday for the club’s sold-out Champions League tie against FC Barcelona.

It’s understood that the city’s Harris Academy and St John’s RC High School also purchased packages for the blockbuster European fixture.

However, a Newcastle United spokesperson today confirmed to The Chronicle that the tickets have been cancelled and will instead be offered to fans.

Newcastle cancels tickets offered to Dundee high school pupils

They said: “Newcastle United has cancelled a number of tickets for the UEFA Champions League match with FC Barcelona due to a breach of season ticket terms and conditions.

“The relevant season tickets have also been cancelled with immediate effect and without refund.

“These tickets will be made available to Newcastle United supporters through the club’s existing ticket sale process.

“Supporters who suspect unauthorised reselling are urged to send relevant information to supporter.services@nufc.co.uk.”

A spokesperson for the High School of Dundee confirmed the tickets had been cancelled on Tuesday afternoon.

They said: “This afternoon we were informed by the approved provider that the tickets have been cancelled.”

Dundee City Council has been asked to confirm if tickets offered to pupils at Harris and St John’s have been cancelled.

The cancellation came after Newcastle United Supporters Trust said they had been “inundated” with messages from disappointed Toon fans who were unable to secure tickets for the match.

A post on X, which has been viewed over a million times, highlighted that fee-paying High School of Dundee pupils had been offered tickets and shared a copy of a letter sent to parents.

The school said yesterday it “was approached by an approved provider” and that the tickets were booked as part of a group package.

Newcastle United has been approached for comment.