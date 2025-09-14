Why can’t entry fees be introduced to save Broughty Castle from closure?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Why can’t entry fees be introduced to save Broughty Castle from closure?

The Dundee landmark was given a reprieve in December when councillors agreed to defer a decision on proposals to close it but a definitive resolution is yet to be found. 

Broughty Castle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Broughty Castle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Laura Devlin

Broughty Castle could find itself permanently shut as local authority chiefs look to tighten the purse strings.

The historical landmark had been facing permanent closure under plans unveiled by Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) last year.

LACD operates the castle on behalf of Dundee City Council and closing it would save £80,000 a year.

By returning the property to Historic Environment Scotland, the council would also save £30k per year in property costs.

But Broughty Castle was given a reprieve when councillors agreed to defer a final decision during a crunch meeting in December.

However, a definitive resolution is yet to be found.

Why can’t fees be charged Broughty Castle?

A consultation was held last year which sought the public’s opinion on the closure proposals.

Part of this process allowed people to put forward their own suggestions as to what could be done to boost revenue and visitor numbers at the attraction.

Among the suggestions were charging entry to the castle.

And in an online debate about what should be done with Broughty Castle – hosted by The Courier on Thursday – many readers also suggested introducing fees.

Brian Cox is among those calling for the castle to be saved. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It currently does not cost the public anything to enter Broughty Castle but there are donation boxes at the site.

However, artefacts on display belong to “the people of Dundee” and legislation bans the council from charging the public to visit them.

This includes a selection of around 30 paintings from the Orchar collection – one of the most important collections of Scottish Victorian art in the country.

It was assembled by James Guthrie Orchar, a 19th century inventor, engineer and successful entrepreneur.

Collection intended to be shown to public

Orchar died in 1898 and made provision in his will for a gallery to house his collection

However, it was not until 1929 that the Orchar Gallery was opened in Broughty Ferry.

James Guthrie Orchar. Image: Saltire News and Sport Ltd.

In 1979, under severe financial pressure, the gallery closed and the entire collection was subsequently given to The McManus in 1987.

Then, in 2008, the Orchar Gallery was opened at Broughty Castle to showcase the collection in the burgh where it was intended to be shown.

More from News

Iain Hutchison outside the council-owned units after the council renovated the exterior in 2022. 11/07/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Perth businessman: 'Council leaving city looking rundown by making no effort to shift derelict…
Ryan McEneany
Fife lout given chance to 'turn corner' after truncheon attack while high on acid
Two lines of police officers stand between the protestors and counter protestors on Alloway Terrace. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Eggs thrown at tense anti-immigration and counter protestors stand-off in Dundee
21
A police car is blocking the footpath at The Den in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 34, charged in connection with sexual assault in Kirkcaldy
Auchterarder Running festival. Image: Phil Hannah
Best pictures as Auchterarder Running Festival 2025 takes place
Great Scone Palace Challenge welcome party, with fun races, at Perth Racecourse. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge welcome party night
East Murrayfield in Bannockburn. Image: Google Street View
Man, 38, charged after car crash in Bannockburn
The blaze on Kirkcaldy High Street. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson
Firefighters tackle blaze at former Kirkcaldy mill
The incidents took place in Kinross and Dunfermline. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 38, charged over theft, fraud and threatening behaviour towards a retail worker in…
A computer hard drive tower
Kirkcaldy pervert had bestiality images among vile child abuse stash

Conversation