Why can’t entry fees be introduced to save Broughty Castle from closure?

Broughty Castle could find itself permanently shut as local authority chiefs look to tighten the purse strings.

The historical landmark had been facing permanent closure under plans unveiled by Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) last year.

LACD operates the castle on behalf of Dundee City Council and closing it would save £80,000 a year.

By returning the property to Historic Environment Scotland, the council would also save £30k per year in property costs.

But Broughty Castle was given a reprieve when councillors agreed to defer a final decision during a crunch meeting in December.

However, a definitive resolution is yet to be found.

Why can’t fees be charged Broughty Castle?

A consultation was held last year which sought the public’s opinion on the closure proposals.

Part of this process allowed people to put forward their own suggestions as to what could be done to boost revenue and visitor numbers at the attraction.

Among the suggestions were charging entry to the castle.

And in an online debate about what should be done with Broughty Castle – hosted by The Courier on Thursday – many readers also suggested introducing fees.

It currently does not cost the public anything to enter Broughty Castle but there are donation boxes at the site.

However, artefacts on display belong to “the people of Dundee” and legislation bans the council from charging the public to visit them.

This includes a selection of around 30 paintings from the Orchar collection – one of the most important collections of Scottish Victorian art in the country.

It was assembled by James Guthrie Orchar, a 19th century inventor, engineer and successful entrepreneur.

Collection intended to be shown to public

Orchar died in 1898 and made provision in his will for a gallery to house his collection

However, it was not until 1929 that the Orchar Gallery was opened in Broughty Ferry.

In 1979, under severe financial pressure, the gallery closed and the entire collection was subsequently given to The McManus in 1987.

Then, in 2008, the Orchar Gallery was opened at Broughty Castle to showcase the collection in the burgh where it was intended to be shown.