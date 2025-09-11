Fife Council leader facing vote of no confidence over handling of David Graham complaints

Opposition councillors have launched a bid to topple Fife Council’s leader over his handling of complaints about disgraced David Graham.

Labour leader David Ross will face a vote of no confidence next week, a month after former colleague Graham was jailed for child sex offences.

The council’s SNP group is accusing Mr Ross of “leadership accountability and safeguarding failures”.

And they say he should be removed “with immediate effect”.

The move follows revelations by The Courier council staff raised concerns with Mr Ross and Labour councillor Linda Erskine about Graham’s behaviour in 2017.

Despite that, Graham was later approved to re-stand at the 2022 local government elections and given senior administration roles.

He continued in those roles for some time after his August 2023 arrest.

Graham, 43, was convicted of engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl over a six-month period in July.

And he is now serving a 27-month jail sentence.

Call to ensure no complaint is ignored

In a motion to go before councillors on Thursday September 18, SNP group leader Craig Walker claims Mr Ross showed a serious failure of judgement.

Mr Walker said: “Despite the seriousness of these concerns, no formal investigation or safeguarding process was undertaken by the council leader or the Labour Party.”

He accuses Mr Ross of “putting political management above staff and public safety”.

And he will ask councillors to agree this undermines public confidence in Fife Council‘s political leadership.

Mr Walker’s motion continues: “Council resolves to reaffirm this council’s commitment to ensuring everyone is protected, no complaint is ignored and that public trust in this authority is restored.”

Mr Ross previously confirmed that two staff members came forward, separately, to raise concerns about Graham spending time in council offices, distracting staff, and contacting them outside of work hours.

He said neither wished to make a formal complaint and there was “no suggestion” of inappropriate sexual behaviour at the time.

“Both staff members indicated that they did not wish to raise these issues formally and would prefer for them to be dealt with informally,” Mr Ross said.

Protests after David Graham conviction

It is understood two thirds of Fife’s 74 councillors must back the motion to ensure its success.

The SNP have 34 council members so would need the support of others.

As well as receiving a prison term, David Graham was placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

The former Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss councillor was expelled by the Labour Party immediately after his conviction.

He is no longer a Fife councillor and a by-election takes place on November 6.

A trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Graham and the teenager touched each other in his Methil office.

The girl said they twice engaged in sex acts at his Methilhill home.

And he touched her sexually in his car on the way back from lunch in St Andrews.

CCTV footage showed Graham kissing her outside a building in Kirkcaldy town centre after they met for hot chocolate and the girl kissing his cheek during a trip to Edinburgh Zoo to celebrate his birthday.

The trial verdict sparked protests outside his Methilhill home and several people were arrested.