5 best-rated care homes in Perthshire revealed

The five best-rated care homes in Perthshire have been revealed.

Information collated by The Courier’s data team shows which of the region’s 21 care homes rank best among inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visits the homes regularly and grades areas of operation using a scale from 6 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory).

Here are the five top care homes in Perthshire based on their average score across the grades from their most recent inspection.

The list below does not include care homes in Perth or Scone, which were listed earlier this year.

Wardside House, Crieff – 5.8

Wardside House in Creiff achieved rare top marks from inspectors in four out of five areas during the last inspection in March 2025.

Officials praised the purpose-built care home for its “sector-leading” support, leadership, staff and planning.

The report read: “We were impressed with the quality of management and leadership and their commitment to ensuring people achieved the best possible outcomes.

“There was a strong focus on continuous improvement, and this was visible at all levels and inspired staff to provide a quality service.”

Additionally, residents told officials that there was a “very good range of activities and entertainment” at the home.

St Ninians Care Home, Blairgowrie – 5

St Ninians Care Home in Blairgowrie, which is registered to provide support for up to 25 people, comes in second place.

During the most recent inspection, in December 2022, the home was praised for having a kind and respectful staff team that knew service users well.

Additionally, officials said people receiving care and their relatives were “highly complimentary” about St Ninians.

However, during the most recent inspection, it was recommended that the home introduces more detailed improvement plans and improves engagement with those receiving care.

The Birches, Crieff – 4.8

The Birches is a residential home for the elderly and people with dementia, run by HC-One care group.

Last inspected in March 2025, inspectors noted that residents experienced kind, caring, and compassionate support at the care home.

They said staff clearly knew the residents very well, and people were able to choose how to spend their day at the home.

Earlier this year, The Birches was named as one of the best in Scotland at the Care Home Awards 2025.

Northlands Care Home, Blairgowrie – 4.6

Last inspected in April 2025, Northlands Care Home in Blairgowrie can provide care for up to 49 older people.

During this inspection, the Care Inspectorate said the home was warm, welcoming and nicely decorated.

They also said people were treated with warmth, compassion and respect at the service.

One relative told inspectors: “The staff team are amazing. They keep me well informed about my Dad’s wellbeing and always take time to keep me updated on what he’s been doing.”

Dalweem, Aberfeldy – 4.4

Located in Aberfeldy, Dalweem was last inspected in August 2025 and provides residential care for up to 16 people.

Inspectors said that people experienced warm and compassionate care at the home, and staff were well supported in their roles.

They also noted a “relaxed, pleasant atmosphere” in the home and witnessed kind interactions between service users and staff.

However, inspectors did identify some issues with controlled drug record keeping, but the manager dealt with the matter immediately and put plans in place to prevent a repeat.