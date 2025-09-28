5 best-rated care homes in Perthshire revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 best-rated care homes in Perthshire revealed

The Courier uses data to showcase the best-performing homes across the region.

Wardside House in Crieff.
Wardside House in Crieff tops our list. Image: Wardside House/Facebook
By Andrew Robson & Ema Sabljak

The five best-rated care homes in Perthshire have been revealed.

Information collated by The Courier’s data team shows which of the region’s 21 care homes rank best among inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visits the homes regularly and grades areas of operation using a scale from 6 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory).

Here are the five top care homes in Perthshire based on their average score across the grades from their most recent inspection.

The list below does not include care homes in Perth or Scone, which were listed earlier this year.

Wardside House, Crieff – 5.8

Wardside House, Crieff.
Wardside House, Crieff. Image: Google Street View

Wardside House in Creiff achieved rare top marks from inspectors in four out of five areas during the last inspection in March 2025.

Officials praised the purpose-built care home for its “sector-leading” support, leadership, staff and planning.

The report read: “We were impressed with the quality of management and leadership and their commitment to ensuring people achieved the best possible outcomes.

“There was a strong focus on continuous improvement, and this was visible at all levels and inspired staff to provide a quality service.”

Additionally, residents told officials that there was a “very good range of activities and entertainment” at the home.

St Ninians Care Home, Blairgowrie – 5

St. Ninians Care Home in Blairgowrie tops our list of Highland Perthshire care homes
St. Ninians Care Home in Blairgowrie. Image: Google Street View

St Ninians Care Home in Blairgowrie, which is registered to provide support for up to 25 people, comes in second place.

During the most recent inspection, in December 2022, the home was praised for having a kind and respectful staff team that knew service users well.

Additionally, officials said people receiving care and their relatives were “highly complimentary” about St Ninians.

However, during the most recent inspection, it was recommended that the home introduces more detailed improvement plans and improves engagement with those receiving care.

The Birches, Crieff – 4.8

The Birches Care Home in Crieff.
The Birches Care Home in Crieff. Image: Google Street View

The Birches is a residential home for the elderly and people with dementia, run by HC-One care group.

Last inspected in March 2025, inspectors noted that residents experienced kind, caring, and compassionate support at the care home.

They said staff clearly knew the residents very well, and people were able to choose how to spend their day at the home.

Earlier this year, The Birches was named as one of the best in Scotland at the Care Home Awards 2025.

Northlands Care Home, Blairgowrie – 4.6

Northlands Care Home in Blairgowrie.
Northlands Care Home in Blairgowrie. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Last inspected in April 2025, Northlands Care Home in Blairgowrie can provide care for up to 49 older people.

During this inspection, the Care Inspectorate said the home was warm, welcoming and nicely decorated.

They also said people were treated with warmth, compassion and respect at the service.

One relative told inspectors: “The staff team are amazing. They keep me well informed about my Dad’s wellbeing and always take time to keep me updated on what he’s been doing.”

Dalweem, Aberfeldy – 4.4

Dalweem, Aberfeldy.
Dalweem, Aberfeldy. Image: Google Street View

Located in Aberfeldy, Dalweem was last inspected in August 2025 and provides residential care for up to 16 people.

Inspectors said that people experienced warm and compassionate care at the home, and staff were well supported in their roles.

They also noted a “relaxed, pleasant atmosphere” in the home and witnessed kind interactions between service users and staff.

However, inspectors did identify some issues with controlled drug record keeping, but the manager dealt with the matter immediately and put plans in place to prevent a repeat.

  • All information is correct at the time of publishing. You can compare and monitor care home performance in Highland Perthshire and across Scotland using The Courier’s care home tracker

Conversation