Missing man last seen 10 days ago at Stirling University halls

Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing man last seen 10 days ago at Stirling University student halls.

Yuxin Cao was last seen around 10.30am on Monday September 1 at Willow Court, on the University of Stirling campus.

It has not been confirmed if Yuxin is a student of the University.

The 22-year-old is described as around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland and quote incident number 1260 of September 3 2025.

The University of Stirling has been approached for comment.