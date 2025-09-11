EXCLUSIVE: Carnoustie Links appoints new figure to oversee operations at legendary Open venue

The body which runs Carnoustie Links has confirmed the appointment of a new figure to oversee operations at the world-famous Open Championship venue.

Ross Blackadder has been made chief operating officer of Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH).

CGHH struck a landmark deal with Angus Council earlier this year to see control of the golf operations at Carnoustie be placed into private hands for the first time.

It has included the acquisition of Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa for close to £10 million.

In July, former Links chief executive Michael Wells and his deputy, Adair Simpson, revealed they would be leaving to pursue other interests.

Both were instrumental in attracting the international investment consortium to Angus.

At that time, it was announced commercial director Mr Blackadder would step up to run Carnoustie’s day-to-day operations while a leadership structure review was undertaken.

New Carnoustie COO moves up from previous Links role

On Thursday, CGHH confirmed the permanent appointment of Mr Blackadder as chief operating officer.

It said: “Ross is a seasoned leisure operator with more than 30 years of experience in senior roles across premium hospitality and leisure businesses.

“Prior to joining us at Carnoustie, Ross served as CEO of an adventure sport operation, following two decades at David Lloyd Leisure where he played a key role in the delivery and integration of the European acquisition strategy.

“He also held senior operational roles, including regional director for Scotland and the North East, overseeing more than 65,000 members and five million annual visits.

“Golf has always been a big part of Ross’s life and something that he has passed down to his two children who are both currently undertaking golf scholarships – one in the United States and one closer to home in Perth.”

CGHH added: “Ross has led the business through the recent period of change and will now focus his efforts on the delivery of the business’s key objectives, including securing the return of The Open Championship to Carnoustie.”

Interim chief finance officer announced

The announcement also confirmed the appointment of Justin Fernandez as the group’s interim chief finance officer.

He has been tasked with developing the business, strengthening its capabilities and providing additional leadership over the next six months.

CGHH added: “Justin is a seasoned finance professional with over 20 years of experience.

“He began his career at Morgan Stanley before working as an investment director at TDR Capital, where he helped build Stonegate Pub Company, now the UK’s largest pub organisation.

“Most recently, Justin has served as a partner at Monterone Partners, a European-focused investment firm based in London.

“These new appointments have been carefully designed to ensure the business remains on track to deliver its ambition of a modern, fit-for-purpose and sustainable golf tourism destination anchored by the continual improvement of facilities.”

CGHH say that is “underpinned by a commitment to protect and create local jobs, preserve local golf access, and benefit the people who choose to live, work, and visit, Carnoustie and Angus.”