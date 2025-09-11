EXCLUSIVE: Carnoustie Links appoints new figure to oversee operations at legendary Open venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Carnoustie Links appoints new figure to oversee operations at legendary Open venue

Carnoustie Golf and Heritage Group Limited has confirmed well-known figure Ross Blackadder as its chief operating officer in the latest major development at the Angus links.

Tiger Woods during the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS
By Graham Brown

The body which runs Carnoustie Links has confirmed the appointment of a new figure to oversee operations at the world-famous Open Championship venue.

Ross Blackadder has been made chief operating officer of Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH).

CGHH struck a landmark deal with Angus Council earlier this year to see control of the golf operations at Carnoustie be placed into private hands for the first time.

It has included the acquisition of Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa for close to £10 million.

In July, former Links chief executive Michael Wells and his deputy, Adair Simpson, revealed they would be leaving to pursue other interests.

Both were instrumental in attracting the international investment consortium to Angus.

At that time, it was announced commercial director Mr Blackadder would step up to run Carnoustie’s day-to-day operations while a leadership structure review was undertaken.

New Carnoustie COO moves up from previous Links role

On Thursday, CGHH confirmed the permanent appointment of Mr Blackadder as chief operating officer.

It said: “Ross is a seasoned leisure operator with more than 30 years of experience in senior roles across premium hospitality and leisure businesses.

“Prior to joining us at Carnoustie, Ross served as CEO of an adventure sport operation, following two decades at David Lloyd Leisure where he played a key role in the delivery and integration of the European acquisition strategy.

Carnoustie links halfway house
The halfway house on Carnoustie’s Championship Course. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links

“He also held senior operational roles, including regional director for Scotland and the North East, overseeing more than 65,000 members and five million annual visits.

“Golf has always been a big part of Ross’s life and something that he has passed down to his two children who are both currently undertaking golf scholarships – one in the United States and one closer to home in Perth.”

CGHH added: “Ross has led the business through the recent period of change and will now focus his efforts on the delivery of the business’s key objectives, including securing the return of The Open Championship to Carnoustie.”

Interim chief finance officer announced

The announcement also confirmed the appointment of Justin Fernandez as the group’s interim chief finance officer.

He has been tasked with developing the business, strengthening its capabilities and providing additional leadership over the next six months.

CGHH added: “Justin is a seasoned finance professional with over 20 years of experience.

“He began his career at Morgan Stanley before working as an investment director at TDR Capital, where he helped build Stonegate Pub Company, now the UK’s largest pub organisation.

“Most recently, Justin has served as a partner at Monterone Partners, a European-focused investment firm based in London.

“These new appointments have been carefully designed to ensure the business remains on track to deliver its ambition of a modern, fit-for-purpose and sustainable golf tourism destination anchored by the continual improvement of facilities.”

CGHH say that is “underpinned by a commitment to protect and create local jobs, preserve local golf access, and benefit the people who choose to live, work, and visit, Carnoustie and Angus.”

Conversation