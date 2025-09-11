Kirkcaldy woodland sealed off as police probe sexual assault

An area of woodland in Kirkcaldy has been sealed as police investigate an alleged sexual assault.

Officers taped off a section of the woods opposite Kirkcaldy High School, known locally as The Den, on Thursday afternoon.

It followed a report of a sexual assault just before 3pm.

Two police cars are parked in the school grounds, and officers are guarding pathways at Middle Den woods.

Police tape off Kirkcaldy woods

The Courier’s reporter at the scene, Neil Henderson, said: “The entrance to woodland, known locally as The Den, has been sealed off by police on Thursday afternoon.

“An officer is standing guarding the taped off pathway directly opposite Kirkcaldy High School on Dunnikier Way in the town.

“Police have also cordoned off an area further beyond the entrance.

“All public are being directed away from the path and access to the woods.

“Two police cars are also parked in the school grounds adjacent to the woodland as a police presence continues at the site.

“An access path to the woodland via Henry Road has also been taped off by police.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.55pm on Thursday, we received a report of a sexual assault in the area of Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are at an early stage, and officers remain in the area.”