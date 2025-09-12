Dundee recycling centre fire finally out after week-long battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee recycling centre fire finally out after week-long battle

The last crew left Riverside Recycling Centre on Thursday night after extinguishing the blaze in a pile of garden waste.

By Finn Nixon
Firefighters spent seven days tackling a blaze at the Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Firefighters spent seven days tackling a blaze at the Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

A fire at a Dundee recycling centre is finally out after a week-long battle.

The last remaining fire engine left Riverside Recycling Centre on Wright Avenue at around 7.50pm on Thursday.

The fire service confirmed it will re-inspect the site at “some point”.

Crews had been at the council-run facility since the evening of Thursday September 4 after residents reported a burning smell.

A pile of garden waste was found to be on fire.

The incident caused large plumes of smoke to drift across the city, with residents still able to smell the burning days later.

Final fire engine leaves scene of Dundee recycling centre fire

Fire sources explained to The Courier why a fire like this is so difficult to put out as efforts continued over the weekend.

However, an update on Thursday afternoon said the fire service was “making significant progress at the scene” and “working towards scaling down the resources we have in attendance”.

On Friday morning, a spokesperson told The Courier: “The last appliance left the scene at 7.50pm (on Thursday) after the stop message came in at 7.47pm.

“We will still be re-inspecting the site at some point.”

Dundee City Council previously said Riverside Recycling Centre would remain closed “until further notice”.

The Courier has approached the council for an update.

A fire engine at Riverside Recycling Centre last week. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the environment regulator Sepa says it has been informed about the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We are in regular contact with the operator to ensure they are taking all necessary measures.

“The operator will be required to submit an incident report to us in due course.

“Officers will follow up any regulatory actions as required, once the incident phase is complete.”

More from News

Alan Johnston
Mearns domestic abuser guilty of attempting to murder wife with van
The New Look shopfront
EXCLUSIVE: Developer plans student flats or hotel above Stirling New Look shop
Firefighters spent seven days tackling a blaze at the Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Blades snap off 77m Perth Aviva wind turbine and 'crash' to ground
2
Firefighters spent seven days tackling a blaze at the Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife legal costs reach £320k over Sandie Peggie trans row and could…
Emergency services at the crash scene on Commercial Street
Cyclist injured and driver charged after crash in Dundee city centre
dundee-united-football-players-on-the-training-ground-pitch
Powering success: The Wyre Training Centre at Dundee United
The Morrisons Petrol Station in Kirkcaldy.
Operator of Kirkcaldy petrol station issues statement over drivers' 'contaminated fuel' claims
Firefighters spent seven days tackling a blaze at the Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Cocaine-fuelled pervert jailed for exposing himself to girl, 16, on Tayside bus
Firefighters spent seven days tackling a blaze at the Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Perth Craigie Hill captain breaks silence after council decision leaves golf club facing closure
4
An active travel route is already approved for Methil
Some Fife town centre routes could close to vehicles as active travel plan approved
7

Conversation