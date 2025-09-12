Dundee recycling centre fire finally out after week-long battle

A fire at a Dundee recycling centre is finally out after a week-long battle.

The last remaining fire engine left Riverside Recycling Centre on Wright Avenue at around 7.50pm on Thursday.

The fire service confirmed it will re-inspect the site at “some point”.

Crews had been at the council-run facility since the evening of Thursday September 4 after residents reported a burning smell.

A pile of garden waste was found to be on fire.

The incident caused large plumes of smoke to drift across the city, with residents still able to smell the burning days later.

Final fire engine leaves scene of Dundee recycling centre fire

Fire sources explained to The Courier why a fire like this is so difficult to put out as efforts continued over the weekend.

However, an update on Thursday afternoon said the fire service was “making significant progress at the scene” and “working towards scaling down the resources we have in attendance”.

On Friday morning, a spokesperson told The Courier: “The last appliance left the scene at 7.50pm (on Thursday) after the stop message came in at 7.47pm.

“We will still be re-inspecting the site at some point.”

Dundee City Council previously said Riverside Recycling Centre would remain closed “until further notice”.

The Courier has approached the council for an update.

Meanwhile, the environment regulator Sepa says it has been informed about the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We are in regular contact with the operator to ensure they are taking all necessary measures.

“The operator will be required to submit an incident report to us in due course.

“Officers will follow up any regulatory actions as required, once the incident phase is complete.”