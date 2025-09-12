Blades snap off 77m Perth Aviva wind turbine and ‘crash’ to ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Blades snap off 77m Perth Aviva wind turbine and ‘crash’ to ground

The insurance firm has blamed "some kind of engineering fault" in the 10-month-old structure but confirmed no one was injured.

By Finn Nixon & Lucy Scarlett
The broken Aviva Perth wind turbine blades. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The broken Aviva Perth wind turbine blades. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The blades of a 77-metre-tall wind turbine in Perth have snapped off and “crashed” to the ground – just 10 months after it was built.

The huge blades on the structure broke and fell off at around 1am on Friday, yards from a public footpath.

Photos taken by The Courier on Friday morning show the tower of the turbine still standing, with the broken blades in a pile at the foot of the structure.

There also appears to be damage at the top of the tower, including a large dent.

Aviva says no one was injured and has blamed “some type of engineering fault” in the turbine, which stands not far from the M90 motorway.

The incident has already sparked calls for an “urgent inquiry”.

One dog walker told The Courier that it looked like a “crash site”.

The scene on Friday morning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The turbine pictured from a distance on Friday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She said: “The blades are crumpled at the bottom of the turbine.

“They have detached and gone to the ground.”

Several residents reported hearing a loud “crashing” noise just before 1am.

One resident living in flats next to the public footpath told The Courier: “I heard a thunder-like sound last night and then looked out this morning and was surprised when I couldn’t see the blades on the turbine.”

She added that “a lot of people” would be happy to see the blades of the controversial turbine gone.

A man who lives nearby said he was also woken by a loud noise in the early hours.

A golfer on nearby Craigie Hill Golf Course said: “Thank goodness it just dropped right below it, and didn’t fly onto the golf course or onto the motorway.”

Wind turbine blade ‘crumpled’ at foot of tower

The Courier’s photographer Steve MacDougall, who visited the scene on Friday morning, said: “I walked up the Buckie Braes footpath and could see at least one blade was all crumpled at the front.

“There is also debris on the footpath and parts of the sort of insulation from inside the blades.

“Wiring is hanging out from where the blade is normally.

“There is a lot of security in the woods around the turbine, trying to discourage people from taking pictures.”

Aviva issues statement after blades snap off Perth turbine

An Aviva spokesperson told The Courier: “Our on-site security team observed that the turbine arms had detached from the wind turbine shortly before 1am this morning.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, and of course, safety remains our top priority.

“The local fire brigade was called to attend the scene to ensure there was no physical or fire risk on the site, and was able to establish that there wasn’t.

“From initial investigations, it appears that this is the result of some type of engineering fault.

“The area has been secured, and we are working with the supplier to establish the root cause of this incident, as well as on a plan to repair the turbine and restore it safely to operation.”

The damaged remains of the wind turbine blades. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The top of the tower. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.01am and one appliance attended the scene.

“The fire service wasn’t required to take any action, and it was left in the hands of the security team on site.”

In response to The Courier’s story, Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser, member for Mid Scotland and Fife, said:“This is unbelievable.

“I have had many local residents raise concerns with me about the visual impact of the turbine, which dominates the area, and now this happens.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties, but it could have been much worse. There is a real danger to people and wildlife.

“It is private land, and people shouldn’t be there, but there is risk of children wandering in at night.

“We need an urgent inquiry into this shocking incident.”

Controversy over Perth Aviva wind turbine

The turbine, which sits in the grounds of Aviva’s Pitheavlis offices, has only been in operation since November 2024.

First Minister John Swinney cut the ribbon at the official unveiling.

The firm said the turbine and existing solar panels would generate 100% of the site’s electricity demands.

However, the turbine proved a controversial addition to the Perth skyline with locals branding it an “eyesore”.

How the turbine normally looks. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
First Minister John Swinney and Aviva Group CEO Amanda Blanc cutting the ribbon last November. Image: Aviva
The turbine is not far from the M90 motorway. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, it emerged Aviva had been forced to shut down the turbine on occasions due to “shadow flicker” affecting nearby homes.

The Courier has approached Mr Swinney, along with Perth and Kinross Council and Police Scotland, for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

