Blades snap off 77m Perth Aviva wind turbine and ‘crash’ to ground

The blades of a 77-metre-tall wind turbine in Perth have snapped off and “crashed” to the ground – just 10 months after it was built.

The huge blades on the structure broke and fell off at around 1am on Friday, yards from a public footpath.

Photos taken by The Courier on Friday morning show the tower of the turbine still standing, with the broken blades in a pile at the foot of the structure.

There also appears to be damage at the top of the tower, including a large dent.

Aviva says no one was injured and has blamed “some type of engineering fault” in the turbine, which stands not far from the M90 motorway.

The incident has already sparked calls for an “urgent inquiry”.

One dog walker told The Courier that it looked like a “crash site”.

She said: “The blades are crumpled at the bottom of the turbine.

“They have detached and gone to the ground.”

Several residents reported hearing a loud “crashing” noise just before 1am.

One resident living in flats next to the public footpath told The Courier: “I heard a thunder-like sound last night and then looked out this morning and was surprised when I couldn’t see the blades on the turbine.”

She added that “a lot of people” would be happy to see the blades of the controversial turbine gone.

A man who lives nearby said he was also woken by a loud noise in the early hours.

A golfer on nearby Craigie Hill Golf Course said: “Thank goodness it just dropped right below it, and didn’t fly onto the golf course or onto the motorway.”

Wind turbine blade ‘crumpled’ at foot of tower

The Courier’s photographer Steve MacDougall, who visited the scene on Friday morning, said: “I walked up the Buckie Braes footpath and could see at least one blade was all crumpled at the front.

“There is also debris on the footpath and parts of the sort of insulation from inside the blades.

“Wiring is hanging out from where the blade is normally.

“There is a lot of security in the woods around the turbine, trying to discourage people from taking pictures.”

Aviva issues statement after blades snap off Perth turbine

An Aviva spokesperson told The Courier: “Our on-site security team observed that the turbine arms had detached from the wind turbine shortly before 1am this morning.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, and of course, safety remains our top priority.

“The local fire brigade was called to attend the scene to ensure there was no physical or fire risk on the site, and was able to establish that there wasn’t.

“From initial investigations, it appears that this is the result of some type of engineering fault.

“The area has been secured, and we are working with the supplier to establish the root cause of this incident, as well as on a plan to repair the turbine and restore it safely to operation.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.01am and one appliance attended the scene.

“The fire service wasn’t required to take any action, and it was left in the hands of the security team on site.”

In response to The Courier’s story, Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser, member for Mid Scotland and Fife, said:“This is unbelievable.

“I have had many local residents raise concerns with me about the visual impact of the turbine, which dominates the area, and now this happens.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties, but it could have been much worse. There is a real danger to people and wildlife.

“It is private land, and people shouldn’t be there, but there is risk of children wandering in at night.

“We need an urgent inquiry into this shocking incident.”

Controversy over Perth Aviva wind turbine

The turbine, which sits in the grounds of Aviva’s Pitheavlis offices, has only been in operation since November 2024.

First Minister John Swinney cut the ribbon at the official unveiling.

The firm said the turbine and existing solar panels would generate 100% of the site’s electricity demands.

However, the turbine proved a controversial addition to the Perth skyline with locals branding it an “eyesore”.

Earlier this year, it emerged Aviva had been forced to shut down the turbine on occasions due to “shadow flicker” affecting nearby homes.

The Courier has approached Mr Swinney, along with Perth and Kinross Council and Police Scotland, for comment.

