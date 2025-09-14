Gallery: KIMMIC’s biggest Scottish show at the Livehouse, Dundee

Dance music duo KIMMIC performed to a full house at the Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night.

The Dundee pair played a high-energy set featuring some of their most popular tracks, with fans dancing throughout and creating an electric atmosphere.

Saturday, September 13, marked their biggest performance in Scotland to date at Livehouse in Dundee, making the night particularly special for the artists and giving fans an unforgettable experience.

KIMMIC have gained international recognition, with sold-out shows worldwide, over 30 million streams across music platforms, and listeners in more than 170 countries. Last summer, they also performed on the Main Stage at Creamfields, which draws crowds of up to 30,000 people.

Photographer Elliott Cansfield was there to capture all the highlights from the night!