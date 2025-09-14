Gallery: KIMMIC’s biggest Scottish show at the Livehouse, Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: KIMMIC’s biggest Scottish show at the Livehouse, Dundee

The Livehouse in Dundee welcomed world-famous dance duo KIMMIC, who performed to a crowd of devoted fans on Saturday night.

KIMMIC performed to a full house at Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC performed to a full house at Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
By Emma Grady & Katherine Ferries

Dance music duo KIMMIC performed to a full house at the Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night.

The Dundee pair played a high-energy set featuring some of their most popular tracks, with fans dancing throughout and creating an electric atmosphere.

Saturday, September 13, marked their biggest performance in Scotland to date at Livehouse in Dundee, making the night particularly special for the artists and giving fans an unforgettable experience.

KIMMIC have gained international recognition, with sold-out shows worldwide, over 30 million streams across music platforms, and listeners in more than 170 countries. Last summer, they also performed on the Main Stage at Creamfields, which draws crowds of up to 30,000 people.

Photographer Elliott Cansfield was there to capture all the highlights from the night!

Dance music duo KIMMIC. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dundee came alive Saturday night as KIMMIC performed to a full crowd. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Every corner of the Livehouse was buzzing as KIMMIC took the stage. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC entertained fans with a full set at Dundee’s Livehouse. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dance music duo KIMMIC performed to a full house at the Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC brought the party to a full Livehouse on Saturday! Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dance music duo KIMMIC performed to a full house at the Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC had the Livehouse buzzing with fans all night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The crowd couldn’t get enough of KIMMIC’s Saturday night set. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The audience kept the energy high for KIMMIC from start to finish. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dance music duo KIMMIC performed to a full house at the Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
From front row to back, the Livehouse was alive with fans. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Fans enjoyed an electrifying set from KIMMIC at the Livehouse. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Saturday night came alive with KIMMIC at Dundee’s Livehouse. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC’s performance. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC entertained fans with a full set at Dundee’s Livehouse. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Fans enjoyed the beats and energy of KIMMIC at the Livehouse. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC delivered an unforgettable performance in Dundee. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dance music duo KIMMIC performed to a full house at the Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC lit up the stage at the Livehouse. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dance music duo KIMMIC performed to a full house at the Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC at Livehouse. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dance music duo KIMMIC performed to a full house at the Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
A lively crowd welcomed KIMMIC to the stage in Dundee. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC. Image: Elliott Cansfield
DJ performing at the Livehouse. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Owen Mclean. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC brought the energy to a packed Livehouse in Dundee. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC had everyone on their feet at Dundee’s Livehouse. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Sunglasses were needed. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The Livehouse, Dundee, was alive with KIMMIC’s beats on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dance music duo KIMMIC performed to a full house at the Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Fans filled the Livehouse in Dundee to see KIMMIC perform. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC took over the Livehouse stage in Dundee with non-stop energy. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Fans sang along with KIMMIC at the Livehouse in Dundee. Image: Elliott Cansfield
DJ performing. Image: Elliott Cansfield
DJ performing at the Livehouse in Dundee. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC wowed the crowd. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC’s performance had everyone singing along at Dundee’s Livehouse. Image: Elliott Cansfield
DJ performing at the Livehouse in Dundee. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC delivered an unforgettable night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dance music duo KIMMIC performed to a full house at the Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Fans were on their feet, singing along with KIMMIC at Dundee’s Livehouse. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dance music duo KIMMIC performed to a full house at the Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Fans were on their feet, singing along with KIMMIC at Dundee’s Livehouse. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC had everyone recording and snapping pics at the Livehouse in Dundee. Image: Elliott Cansfield
DJ performing at the Livehouse in Dundee. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dance music duo KIMMIC performed to a full house. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Owen Mclean. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Fans rocking sunglasses. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Sunglasses, beats, and massive crowds. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Fans brought the energy. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dundee’s Livehouse staff were kept busy all night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Fans brought the energy to the packed venue. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dance music duo KIMMIC performed to a full house at Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
A night of great music and singing with KIMMIC at the Livehouse, Dundee. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC. Image: Elliott Cansfield
A high-energy moment from the live set at the event. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The show marked their biggest performance in Scotland to date. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The Livehouse in Dundee was alive with KIMMIC performance. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Livehouse turned up the heat! Image: Elliott Cansfield
The beats dropped. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Fans filled the Livehouse in Dundee to see KIMMIC perform. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC was absolutely electric! Image: Elliott Cansfield
The fans packed Livehouse to the brim. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The dance floor was alive. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The crowd was electric as KIMMIC lit up Livehouse. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC, Livehouse Dundee. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC at Livehouse. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Great music, amazing vibes, a night to remember. KIMMIC at Livehouse delivered. Image: Elliott Cansfield
KIMMIC delivered a show that fans couldn’t stop capturing at Dundee’s Livehouse.  Image: Elliott Cansfield

Conversation