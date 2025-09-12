Cyclist injured and driver charged after crash in Dundee city centre

A 32-year-old cyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car in Dundee city centre.

Emergency services were called to the incident involving a female cyclist and a car on Commercial Street just before 3.30pm on Thursday.

An eyewitness said that police were speaking to people in the street following the crash close to the junction with Murraygate.

The female cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Woman, 57, charged over Dundee city centre crash

Police confirmed that a 57-year-old woman was charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

A spokesperson added: “Around 3.25pm on Thursday, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a bicycle on Commercial Street, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the cyclist, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“A 57-year-old woman was charged in connection with a road traffic offence and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”