Less than one third of all FOI requests responded to in full by Perth and Kinross Council

Less than one-third of all Freedom of Information requests received by Perth and Kinross Council were responded to in full last year.

A report by the local authority shows that 1,531 FOI submissions were made to the council in 2024-25, of which just 495 were given complete answers.

Of the remaining requests, 680 were given a partial response, 323 received no information, 14 were withdrawn and on 19 occasions clarification of the request was sought but not received.

Addressing the lack of partial and zero responses, the local authority states: “In most cases, this was because the council did not hold the information requested, or because it was publicly available and the requestor was therefore directed to where it could be found.”

The report was published the same week the Scottish Information Commissioner launched an investigation into the council over concerns about their record keeping.

The local authority continues to claim it does not hold a single communication record regarding the axing of a £128k director role in August last year.

It is a claim the national watchdog has described as “astonishing”.

‘Robust and effective’

The report on the council’s Freedom of Information performance is set to go before the local authority’s scrutiny committee on September 17.

The last line of the report reads: “The committee can therefore take assurance that our process for handling requests under the Freedom of Information legislation is both robust and effective.”

David Hamilton, the Scottish Information Commissioner, opened the intervention into Perth and Kinross Council on Thursday.

He said: “At face value, the decision to abolish a director-level post – responsible for the delivery of a wide range of key public services – without a single record being kept, seems astonishing.

“My intervention will assess both the extent to which the council has complied with the Code of Practice in this matter, and whether this was a deliberate policy to evade public scrutiny.”

Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen maintains the local authority has acted “appropriately”.

Individuals the biggest FOI driver

The FOI report also shows that last year the council responded to 92% of requests within the 20 working day timeframe, falling below their own 95% target.

The majority of requests came from individuals (638) and organisations (279), with political requests the next biggest factor (222), before media at 193.

In 2024/25, the council was asked to review its decision 38 times, of which 25 responses were overturned, and one apology issued.

The local authority was forced to apologise to The Courier in January after wrongly claiming that the relocation fee for the axed £128k-a-year director role was not in the public interest.