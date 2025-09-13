Less than one third of all FOI requests responded to in full by Perth and Kinross Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Less than one third of all FOI requests responded to in full by Perth and Kinross Council

The figures emerge as the Scottish Information Commissioner launches an investigation into the local authority.

By Sean O'Neil
Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Less than one-third of all Freedom of Information requests received by Perth and Kinross Council were responded to in full last year.

A report by the local authority shows that 1,531 FOI submissions were made to the council in 2024-25, of which just 495 were given complete answers.

Of the remaining requests, 680 were given a partial response, 323 received no information, 14 were withdrawn and on 19 occasions clarification of the request was sought but not received.

Addressing the lack of partial and zero responses, the local authority states: “In most cases, this was because the council did not hold the information requested, or because it was publicly available and the requestor was therefore directed to where it could be found.”

The report was published the same week the Scottish Information Commissioner launched an investigation into the council over concerns about their record keeping.

The local authority continues to claim it does not hold a single communication record regarding the axing of a £128k director role in August last year.

It is a claim the national watchdog has described as “astonishing”.

‘Robust and effective’

The report on the council’s Freedom of Information performance is set to go before the local authority’s scrutiny committee on September 17.

The last line of the report reads: “The committee can therefore take assurance that our process for handling requests under the Freedom of Information legislation is both robust and effective.”

David Hamilton, the Scottish Information Commissioner, opened the intervention into Perth and Kinross Council on Thursday.

Scottish Information Commissioner, David Hamilton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He said: “At face value, the decision to abolish a director-level post – responsible for the delivery of a wide range of key public services – without a single record being kept, seems astonishing.

“My intervention will assess both the extent to which the council has complied with the Code of Practice in this matter, and whether this was a deliberate policy to evade public scrutiny.”

Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen maintains the local authority has acted “appropriately”.

Individuals the biggest FOI driver

The FOI report also shows that last year the council responded to 92% of requests within the 20 working day timeframe, falling below their own 95% target.

The majority of requests came from individuals (638) and organisations (279), with political requests the next biggest factor (222), before media at 193.

In 2024/25, the council was asked to review its decision 38 times, of which 25 responses were overturned, and one apology issued.

The local authority was forced to apologise to The Courier in January after wrongly claiming that the relocation fee for the axed £128k-a-year director role was not in the public interest.

