Why £66.5m Monifieth school is not a community campus like Brechin and Forfar

Monifieth High pupils are fully settled into their new learning campus – and loving the £66 million school.

But a swimming pool snag and political infighting has taken the shine off what should have been solely a cause for celebration.

The Passivhaus-designed Monifieth project represents the largest infrastructure investment in the 30-year history of Angus Council.

However, the fanfare around its completion was drowned out by a row about public access when the pool eventually opens.

And it has re-opened the political sore of the haves and have-nots in Angus burghs.

The last two new secondary schools to be built in Angus were Brechin High and Forfar Academy.

But both were incorporated into community campuses with a range of facilities available to the public. In each town, those replaced existing provision.

What was built in Brechin, Forfar and Monifieth?

Brechin Community Campus

Opened: 2016

Cost: £26.5m

Brechin High School capacity: 800 pupils

Facilities include:

25m, five-lane pool, sauna/steam room

40-station fitness suite

Synthetic sports pitch

Climbing wall

Café

Theatre

Forfar Community Campus

Opened: 2017

Cost: £39m

Forfar Academy capacity:1,270 pupils

Facilities include:

25m, six-lane pool. Studio pool with moveable floor, sauna/steam room

50-station fitness suite

Grass and synthetic sports pitches

Performance theatre

Cafe

Crèche

Monifieth Learning Campus

Opened: August 2025

Cost: £66.5m

Monifieth High School capacity: 1,200 pupils

Facilities include:

25m, four-lane swimming pool

Grass and synthetic sports pitches

Early learning and childcare

Assembly hall/auditorium

How were Brechin, Forfar and Monifieth school projects funded?

We asked Angus Council to explain the differences in how the three projects were financed.

A spokesperson said: “Brechin and Forfar Community campuses were part funded through the Scottish Government’s ‘Schools for the Future’ investment programme.

“Scottish Government funding was based on a 60% cost metric based on the replacement capacity and any specific existing facilities being replicated (i.e. ASN facilities).

“These were delivered as a group funding model.

“Brechin Community Campus was delivered as a ‘design and build’ project and Forfar Community Campus was a ‘design, build, finance and maintain’ contract.

“Angus Council contributed further funding to provide additional community-based facilities, allowing rationalisation of the existing estate through collocating facilities in the new buildings.”

In Brechin, that included the replacement of facilities such as the City Hall, leisure centre and Damacre Centre.

Lochside Leisure Centre and Forfar Swimming Pool were closed as part of the community campus project.

The council added: “sportscotland also provided funding support for improved sports provision.

“Monifieth Learning Campus has been delivered through Phase 2 of Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Plan.

“Angus Council has fully funded the capital element of the project and the Scottish Government provide ongoing revenue funding for 25 years based on achieving specific outcomes in relation to condition, energy, digital and job creation.

“The funding is based on a 50:50 split and Scottish Government funding is based on replicating the existing facility capacity, including additional elements such as ASN.

“The building was constructed through a ‘design and build’ agreement.”