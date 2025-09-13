Why £66.5m Monifieth school is not a community campus like Brechin and Forfar

Monifieth High pupils are fully settled into their new learning campus – and loving the £66 million school.
But a swimming pool snag and political infighting has taken the shine off what should have been solely a cause for celebration.
The Passivhaus-designed Monifieth project represents the largest infrastructure investment in the 30-year history of Angus Council.
However, the fanfare around its completion was drowned out by a row about public access when the pool eventually opens.
And it has re-opened the political sore of the haves and have-nots in Angus burghs.
The last two new secondary schools to be built in Angus were Brechin High and Forfar Academy.
But both were incorporated into community campuses with a range of facilities available to the public. In each town, those replaced existing provision.
What was built in Brechin, Forfar and Monifieth?
Brechin Community Campus
Opened: 2016
Cost: £26.5m
Brechin High School capacity: 800 pupils
Facilities include:
- 25m, five-lane pool, sauna/steam room
- 40-station fitness suite
- Synthetic sports pitch
- Climbing wall
- Café
- Theatre
Forfar Community Campus
Cost: £39m
Forfar Academy capacity:1,270 pupils
Facilities include:
- 25m, six-lane pool. Studio pool with moveable floor, sauna/steam room
- 50-station fitness suite
- Grass and synthetic sports pitches
- Performance theatre
- Cafe
- Crèche
Monifieth Learning Campus
Cost: £66.5m
Monifieth High School capacity: 1,200 pupils
Facilities include:
- 25m, four-lane swimming pool
- Grass and synthetic sports pitches
- Early learning and childcare
- Assembly hall/auditorium
How were Brechin, Forfar and Monifieth school projects funded?
We asked Angus Council to explain the differences in how the three projects were financed.
A spokesperson said: “Brechin and Forfar Community campuses were part funded through the Scottish Government’s ‘Schools for the Future’ investment programme.
“Scottish Government funding was based on a 60% cost metric based on the replacement capacity and any specific existing facilities being replicated (i.e. ASN facilities).
“These were delivered as a group funding model.
“Brechin Community Campus was delivered as a ‘design and build’ project and Forfar Community Campus was a ‘design, build, finance and maintain’ contract.
“Angus Council contributed further funding to provide additional community-based facilities, allowing rationalisation of the existing estate through collocating facilities in the new buildings.”
In Brechin, that included the replacement of facilities such as the City Hall, leisure centre and Damacre Centre.
Lochside Leisure Centre and Forfar Swimming Pool were closed as part of the community campus project.
The council added: “sportscotland also provided funding support for improved sports provision.
“Monifieth Learning Campus has been delivered through Phase 2 of Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Plan.
“Angus Council has fully funded the capital element of the project and the Scottish Government provide ongoing revenue funding for 25 years based on achieving specific outcomes in relation to condition, energy, digital and job creation.
“The funding is based on a 50:50 split and Scottish Government funding is based on replicating the existing facility capacity, including additional elements such as ASN.
“The building was constructed through a ‘design and build’ agreement.”
