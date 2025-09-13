Why £66.5m Monifieth school is not a community campus like Brechin and Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why £66.5m Monifieth school is not a community campus like Brechin and Forfar

After controversy around the new £66.5 million Monifieth Learning Campus, we look at the differences between three major Angus high school investments in the last decade.

By Graham Brown
The £66.5 million Monifieth learning campus opened for the new school year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Monifieth High pupils are fully settled into their new learning campus – and loving the £66 million school.

But a swimming pool snag and political infighting has taken the shine off what should have been solely a cause for celebration.

The Passivhaus-designed Monifieth project represents the largest infrastructure investment in the 30-year history of Angus Council.

New Monifieth High School.
Inside the new Monifieth High School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

However, the fanfare around its completion was drowned out by a row about public access when the pool eventually opens.

And it has re-opened the political sore of the haves and have-nots in Angus burghs.

The last two new secondary schools to be built in Angus were Brechin High and Forfar Academy.

But both were incorporated into community campuses with a range of facilities available to the public. In each town, those replaced existing provision.

What was built in Brechin, Forfar and Monifieth?

Brechin Community Campus

Opened: 2016

Cost: £26.5m

Brechin High School capacity: 800 pupils

Facilities include:

  • 25m, five-lane pool, sauna/steam room
  • 40-station fitness suite
  • Synthetic sports pitch
  • Climbing wall
  • Café
  • Theatre

Forfar Community Campus

Opened: 2017

Cost: £39m

Forfar Academy capacity:1,270 pupils

Facilities include:

  • 25m, six-lane pool. Studio pool with moveable floor, sauna/steam room
  • 50-station fitness suite
  • Grass and synthetic sports pitches
  • Performance theatre
  • Cafe
  • Crèche

Monifieth Learning Campus

Opened: August 2025

Cost: £66.5m

Monifieth High School capacity: 1,200 pupils

Facilities include:

  • 25m, four-lane swimming pool
  • Grass and synthetic sports pitches
  • Early learning and childcare
  • Assembly hall/auditorium

How were Brechin, Forfar and Monifieth school projects funded?

We asked Angus Council to explain the differences in how the three projects were financed.

A spokesperson said: “Brechin and Forfar Community campuses were part funded through the Scottish Government’s ‘Schools for the Future’ investment programme.

“Scottish Government funding was based on a 60% cost metric based on the replacement capacity and any specific existing facilities being replicated (i.e. ASN facilities).

“These were delivered as a group funding model.

“Brechin Community Campus was delivered as a ‘design and build’ project and Forfar Community Campus was a ‘design, build, finance and maintain’ contract.

“Angus Council contributed further funding to provide additional community-based facilities, allowing rationalisation of the existing estate through collocating facilities in the new buildings.”

In Brechin, that included the replacement of facilities such as the City Hall, leisure centre and Damacre Centre.

Lochside Leisure Centre and Forfar Swimming Pool were closed as part of the community campus project.

Former Lochside leisure centre in Forfar.
Lochside Leisure Centre in Forfar was demolished as part of the community campus project. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The council added: “sportscotland also provided funding support for improved sports provision.

“Monifieth Learning Campus has been delivered through Phase 2 of Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Plan.

“Angus Council has fully funded the capital element of the project and the Scottish Government provide ongoing revenue funding for 25 years based on achieving specific outcomes in relation to condition, energy, digital and job creation.

“The funding is based on a 50:50 split and Scottish Government funding is based on replicating the existing facility capacity, including additional elements such as ASN.

“The building was constructed through a ‘design and build’ agreement.”

Conversation