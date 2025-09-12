New A84 mobile speed camera for Blair Drummond after string of collisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New A84 mobile speed camera for Blair Drummond after string of collisions

Pressure has been mounting on Transport Scotland over the stretch of road in Stirlingshire.

By Alex Watson
Police Scotland said its East Safety Camera Unit reviewed enforcement on the A84 to identify the new mobile camera location. Image: Google Street View
Police Scotland said its East Safety Camera Unit reviewed enforcement on the A84 to identify the new mobile camera location. Image: Google Street View

Targeted mobile speed camera enforcement will begin on the A84 next week, south-east of Blair Drummond, Police Scotland has announced.

A safety camera van will be in place near Nyadd Farm from Monday September 15.

Police Scotland Safety Cameras said the move was intended “to improve driver behaviour,” following a string of recent collisions on the A84.

In August, The Courier reported that safety discussions were due to take place between the Scottish Government and Police Scotland over the stretch of road, after Stirling MSP Evelyn Tweed wrote to both Transport Scotland and transport secretary Fiona Hyslop to raise concerns.

Two days later, the A84 was closed in both directions between Doune and Blair Drummond following a collision.

The A84/A873 junction at Blair Drummond has also been identified as a problematic spot. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

On September 4, a petition was launched by Blair Drummond campaigners, urging Transport Scotland to take immediate action.

It reads: “With five crashes in the last five weeks on a short stretch of the dangerous A84 by Blair Drummond, parents, residents and businesses are demanding Transport Scotland ACT NOW and implement urgent road safety measures before it’s too late and someone dies.”

As of the time of publication, the petition has gained more than 990 signatures.

Michael Grant, safety camera unit manager, said: “Drivers should be aware that there have been a number of collisions in recent weeks, and the safety camera van should be a reminder of the importance of travelling within the speed limit for the safety of all road users.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

