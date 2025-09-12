New A84 mobile speed camera for Blair Drummond after string of collisions

Targeted mobile speed camera enforcement will begin on the A84 next week, south-east of Blair Drummond, Police Scotland has announced.

A safety camera van will be in place near Nyadd Farm from Monday September 15.

Police Scotland Safety Cameras said the move was intended “to improve driver behaviour,” following a string of recent collisions on the A84.

In August, The Courier reported that safety discussions were due to take place between the Scottish Government and Police Scotland over the stretch of road, after Stirling MSP Evelyn Tweed wrote to both Transport Scotland and transport secretary Fiona Hyslop to raise concerns.

Two days later, the A84 was closed in both directions between Doune and Blair Drummond following a collision.

On September 4, a petition was launched by Blair Drummond campaigners, urging Transport Scotland to take immediate action.

It reads: “With five crashes in the last five weeks on a short stretch of the dangerous A84 by Blair Drummond, parents, residents and businesses are demanding Transport Scotland ACT NOW and implement urgent road safety measures before it’s too late and someone dies.”

As of the time of publication, the petition has gained more than 990 signatures.

Michael Grant, safety camera unit manager, said: “Drivers should be aware that there have been a number of collisions in recent weeks, and the safety camera van should be a reminder of the importance of travelling within the speed limit for the safety of all road users.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook