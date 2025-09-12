Boy, 12, seriously injured after being hit by car in Arbroath

A 12-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Arbroath.

Police have launched an appeal after the crash involving the boy and a blue Volkswagen Polo on Lochlands Street in the Angus town.

The boy, a pedestrian, was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries following the crash at around 1.35pm on Wednesday.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Sergeant Mike Guild said: “Inquiries (are under way) to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 1754 of September 10.”