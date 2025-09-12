Brechin City chairman tells Nigel Farage about ‘overnight destruction’ of his car dealership

Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie has revealed to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage the trauma surrounding the sudden collapse of his long-running family car dealership.

Appearing on GB News, Mr Mackie claimed Mackie Motors had been “strangled” virtually overnight after being cut off from vehicles and financing.

The Brechin City chairman remains embroiled in a four-year legal fight over the company’s downfall.

He previously lost a High Court action against finance firm RCI over the events of November 2021.

It resulted from their decision to terminate Mackie Motors’ contract with seven days’ notice.

Mr Mackie said that move was based on unfounded accusations of money laundering around a loan arranged by his company.

Mackie Motors ‘strangled’ by finance firm’s move

Mr Mackie, 57, told Mr Farage and former Conservative minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, a GB News panellist, the events had “strangled” the successful business.

“We were effectively being debanked,” he said.

“I had to do a fire sale to try and protect 75 jobs.”

Mackie Motors dealerships in Brechin and Arbroath were sold to Park’s Motor Group in March 2022.

Mr Mackie took legal action against RCI at the High Court in London later that year.

However, the claim was thrown out, with the judge determining that he could have sourced a finance provider elsewhere. He also lost an appeal.

The businessman is seeking £18m compensation in a fresh legal action against RCI, as well as motor manufacturers Renault and Nissan.

He told Mr Farage: “Back in the 1970s, my parents had to sell the family car to raise money to help finish building our Renault showroom a move that helped put Renault Group on the map in Scotland.

“Nearly 50 years on, after decades of loyalty, dedication and award-winning service, we were left facing utter humiliation at the hands of the very brands and finance house we built our lives around.

“This fight isn’t just about my family. It’s about standing up for every business that’s been wrongly crushed by corporate giants hiding behind their legal teams.”

Mr Farage – whose 2023 ‘debanking’ row with Coutts led to NatWest Group CEO Dame Alison Rose resigning – said: “This is an awful story. Sadly, there are quite a lot of Kevins out there.

“Since my own debanking, I have been written to by so many.

“If I can help Kevin, I certainly will.”

Firm notes outcome of previous claims

RCI previously said: “We will not comment on ongoing legal matters beyond noting that previous claims by Mackie Motors (Brechin) Limited were robustly dismissed by three separate courts, including the High Court and the Court of Appeal. They all concluded that we acted lawfully regarding our contract with Mackie Motors.”

A Renault UK spokesman said: “We cannot comment on ongoing legal matters, beyond noting that previous claims made by Mackie Motors were struck out in their entirety by both the High Court and the Court of Appeal.”