New £36m Blairgowrie sports centre shuts just weeks after opening

The new Blairgowrie Recreational Centre has been closed due to a water supply issue just weeks after it finally opened.

The new facility, which replaced the 40-year-old Blairgowrie Recreational Centre, opened its doors for the first time on August 29.

However, the Beeches Road facility was shut on Friday due to a water supply issue.

A post on the Live Active Blairgowrie Facebook page read: “Due to issues with our water supply, unfortunately Live Active Blairgowrie is closed.

“We will provide an update as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

In an update, Live Active Blairgowrie confirmed the centre would remain closed on Friday, and hopes to reopen on Saturday morning.

Latest in series of issues at Blairgowrie Recreational Centre

It is the latest in a series of issues at the centre, which was 100% over budget and five years behind schedule.

The opening date was pushed back several times after a leak was discovered in the swimming pool.

The Courier previously spoke to locals after the centre opened its doors in August.