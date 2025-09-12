New £36m Blairgowrie sports centre shuts just weeks after opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New £36m Blairgowrie sports centre shuts just weeks after opening

Live Active Blairgowrie says the centre is "temporarily closed" due to a water supply issue.

By Andrew Robson
The exterior of Blairgowrie Leisure Centre
Blairgowrie Leisure Centre. Image: Live Active

The new Blairgowrie Recreational Centre has been closed due to a water supply issue just weeks after it finally opened.

The new facility, which replaced the 40-year-old Blairgowrie Recreational Centre, opened its doors for the first time on August 29.

However, the Beeches Road facility was shut on Friday due to a water supply issue.

A post on the Live Active Blairgowrie Facebook page read: “Due to issues with our water supply, unfortunately Live Active Blairgowrie is closed.

“We will provide an update as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

In an update, Live Active Blairgowrie confirmed the centre would remain closed on Friday, and hopes to reopen on Saturday morning.

Latest in series of issues at Blairgowrie Recreational Centre

It is the latest in a series of issues at the centre, which was 100% over budget and five years behind schedule.

The opening date was pushed back several times after a leak was discovered in the swimming pool.

The Courier previously spoke to locals after the centre opened its doors in August.

Conversation