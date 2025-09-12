Perth Aviva video walk-through shows blades snapped just yards from public footpath

The blades of the Aviva wind turbine in Perth snapped off just yards from a public footpath.

Insurance firm Aviva confirmed that no one was injured when the blades of its turbine crashed to the ground at around 1am on Friday.

The company attributed it to “an engineering fault”, which has since prompted calls for an urgent inquiry.

The 77-metre turbine overlooks a public footpath, the Aviva office, Craigie Hill Golf Course, and is adjacent to the M90.

Aviva turbine snaps yards from public path

The Buckie Braes Footpath runs around the turbine’s perimeter, separated only by two fences.

Starting at Low Road, it is a route well used by dog walkers and locals.

Debris was spotted on the path by The Courier’s photographer.

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said it was “fortunate” there were no casualties, adding that “there is a real danger to people and wildlife.”

He has called for an urgent inquiry into the incident.

A golfer on nearby Craigie Hill Golf Course said: “Thank goodness it just dropped right below it, and didn’t fly on to the golf course or on to the motorway.”

Aviva ‘thankful no one was injured’ by wind turbine blades

An Aviva spokesperson told The Courier: “Our on-site security team observed that the turbine arms had detached from the wind turbine shortly before 1am this morning.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, and of course, safety remains our top priority.

“The local fire brigade was called to attend the scene to ensure there was no physical or fire risk on the site, and was able to establish that there wasn’t.

“From initial investigations, it appears that this is the result of some type of engineering fault.

“The area has been secured, and we are working with the supplier to establish the root cause of this incident, as well as on a plan to repair the turbine and restore it safely to operation.”