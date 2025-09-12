Perth Aviva video walk-through shows blades snapped just yards from public footpath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Perth Aviva video walk-through shows blades snapped just yards from public footpath

Watch as our reporter walks the public path just yards from where the blades of the 77-metre turbine landed.

By Lucy Scarlett

The blades of the Aviva wind turbine in Perth snapped off just yards from a public footpath.

Insurance firm Aviva confirmed that no one was injured when the blades of its turbine crashed to the ground at around 1am on Friday.

The company attributed it to “an engineering fault”, which has since prompted calls for an urgent inquiry.

A broken blade at the base of turbine
The broken Aviva Perth wind turbine blades. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The 77-metre turbine overlooks a public footpath, the Aviva office, Craigie Hill Golf Course, and is adjacent to the M90.

Aviva turbine snaps yards from public path

The Buckie Braes Footpath runs around the turbine’s perimeter, separated only by two fences.

Starting at Low Road, it is a route well used by dog walkers and locals.

An aerial view showing the office, footpath, golf course and M90
Drone footage details the turbine’s proximity to nearby public spaces. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Debris was spotted on the path by The Courier’s photographer.

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said it was “fortunate” there were no casualties, adding that “there is a real danger to people and wildlife.”

He has called for an urgent inquiry into the incident.

A golfer on nearby Craigie Hill Golf Course said: “Thank goodness it just dropped right below it, and didn’t fly on to the golf course or on to the motorway.”

Aviva ‘thankful no one was injured’ by wind turbine blades

An Aviva spokesperson told The Courier: “Our on-site security team observed that the turbine arms had detached from the wind turbine shortly before 1am this morning.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, and of course, safety remains our top priority.

“The local fire brigade was called to attend the scene to ensure there was no physical or fire risk on the site, and was able to establish that there wasn’t.

“From initial investigations, it appears that this is the result of some type of engineering fault.

“The area has been secured, and we are working with the supplier to establish the root cause of this incident, as well as on a plan to repair the turbine and restore it safely to operation.”

Conversation