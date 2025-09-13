Angus Council stove ban fuels log burner debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council stove ban fuels log burner debate

Angus housing committee's decision to ban woodburners in council homes in all but exceptional circumstances has now been hailed by a health campaign group.

By Graham Brown
A new policy around woodburners has been agreed by Angus Council. Image: Shutterstock
Angus Council’s new policy banning woodburners in local authority homes continues to stoke debate around the appliances.

Earlier this week, the housing committee agreed to adopt new rules around solid fuel stoves and open fires.

It means they will only now be allowed in “exceptional circumstances”.

That could include remote areas where there is no alternative source of fuel.

Wood-burning stove in use.
Angus housing committee councillors debated the new rule around solid fuel stoves. Image: Shutterstock

The policy only applies to council houses and will affect a tiny number of the current stock of more than 7,000 homes.

But anyone wanting to fit a woodburner will have to get the council’s permission.

The move sparked a mixed reaction, including criticism from a trade body.

The Stove Industry Association (SIA) labelled the council decision “short-sighted”.

SIA said it would have liked the opportunity for dialogue with the council to discuss the proposed ban.

Now a campaign group has backed Angus officials for what they say is the correct approach.

‘Responsible’ Angus woodburner policy welcomed

Communities Against Woodsmoke (CAW) said it was a “responsible and appropriate policy”.

Director Mandy Cairns said: “Angus Council has prioritised the health and welfare of their tenants and those living in the areas surrounding these properties.

“The smoke from woodburning stoves in particular, whether newer models or older models, is made up of many toxic chemicals that linger in the cold damp winter air for hours at a time causing health issues for everyone.”

It said other groups, including The Royal College of Physicians, The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and Asthma and Lung UK Scotland have been raising awareness of the health-damaging effects of solid fuel burning.

“It is becoming impossible to ignore the impact this largely avoidable pollution source is having with science-based and anecdotal evidence stacking up against all forms of solid fuel burning,” added Ms Cairns.

Local authorities in England have launched public awareness campaigns on the effects of solid fuel burning.

“Unlike the Scottish and UK Government, local authorities are paying attention to the health warnings of using solid fuel appliances,” said CAW.

“(They are) quite rightly making public health and welfare a priority and taking responsible and appropriate action.

“We encourage other local authorities to follow suit for the sake of everyone’s health so we can all breathe cleaner air.”

Last November, the Scottish Government reversed a ban on woodburners in new houses after concerns from those living in off-grid areas.

