Angus Council stove ban fuels log burner debate

Angus Council’s new policy banning woodburners in local authority homes continues to stoke debate around the appliances.

Earlier this week, the housing committee agreed to adopt new rules around solid fuel stoves and open fires.

It means they will only now be allowed in “exceptional circumstances”.

That could include remote areas where there is no alternative source of fuel.

The policy only applies to council houses and will affect a tiny number of the current stock of more than 7,000 homes.

But anyone wanting to fit a woodburner will have to get the council’s permission.

The move sparked a mixed reaction, including criticism from a trade body.

The Stove Industry Association (SIA) labelled the council decision “short-sighted”.

SIA said it would have liked the opportunity for dialogue with the council to discuss the proposed ban.

Now a campaign group has backed Angus officials for what they say is the correct approach.

‘Responsible’ Angus woodburner policy welcomed

Communities Against Woodsmoke (CAW) said it was a “responsible and appropriate policy”.

Director Mandy Cairns said: “Angus Council has prioritised the health and welfare of their tenants and those living in the areas surrounding these properties.

“The smoke from woodburning stoves in particular, whether newer models or older models, is made up of many toxic chemicals that linger in the cold damp winter air for hours at a time causing health issues for everyone.”

It said other groups, including The Royal College of Physicians, The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and Asthma and Lung UK Scotland have been raising awareness of the health-damaging effects of solid fuel burning.

“It is becoming impossible to ignore the impact this largely avoidable pollution source is having with science-based and anecdotal evidence stacking up against all forms of solid fuel burning,” added Ms Cairns.

Local authorities in England have launched public awareness campaigns on the effects of solid fuel burning.

“Unlike the Scottish and UK Government, local authorities are paying attention to the health warnings of using solid fuel appliances,” said CAW.

“(They are) quite rightly making public health and welfare a priority and taking responsible and appropriate action.

“We encourage other local authorities to follow suit for the sake of everyone’s health so we can all breathe cleaner air.”

Last November, the Scottish Government reversed a ban on woodburners in new houses after concerns from those living in off-grid areas.