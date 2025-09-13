Empty Stirling shop becomes temporary HQ for volunteers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Empty Stirling shop becomes temporary HQ for volunteers

The unit on Friars Street has been lying empty for some time.

By Alex Watson
While the shop's exterior needs some TLC, it provides a perfect space for Safebase. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
While the shop's exterior needs some TLC, it provides a perfect space for Safebase. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

An empty retail unit on Stirling’s Friars Street has become the temporary home of community organisation Safebase, thanks to a local councillor and a shopkeeper.

Safebase, whose volunteers patrol the streets of Stirling administering care and work with emergency services, has been in discussions with Stirling Council over securing a new headquarters for some time.

Hoping to speed up the process, Safebase chairperson Richard McLennan asked Rachel Nunn, Conservative Stirling North councillor, for support.

After exhausting official channels, Ms Nunn decided to approach Awais Ahmed, who runs Sunny’s convenience store on Friars Street, about his vacant unit on the opposite side of the road.

Mr Ahmed agreed to let Safebase use the space temporarily, rent free.

Stirling councillor Rachel Nunn and Sunny’s shop boss Awais Ahmed worked together to give Safebase a new home. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Ms Nunn told The Courier: “What I particularly love is that I asked and he just said yes and didn’t make it complicated.”

“I want to do something for the town,” said Mr Ahmed.

“I want to help.”

Central location could help antisocial behaviour issue

The Friars Street unit’s central location is ideal for Safebase’s needs.

Mr McLennan said: “Particularly in freshers’ week, when we’ve got lots of new people coming into town that are going to be uncertain and unsure of the area, and probably of their own limits in terms of how much they’re drinking and that sort of thing.

He added: “Councillor Nunn has been instrumental in helping us secure this spot.

Safebase has already moved some equipment into the unit. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“It’s an ideal short-term fix and it solves a problem.

“But, actually, it helps with wider antisocial behaviour as well.”

Ongoing issues with antisocial behaviour on Friars Street and the adjoining Murray Place have become a concern for traders in the area.

“It’s getting really, really bad,” said Mr Ahmed.

“Having Safebase here, it could help us, right in the heart of the street.”

Safebase volunteers help members of the public with everything from first aid to drug overdoses. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

According to Mr McLennan, Police Scotland plans to start using the new Safebase HQ as a “central hub” when officers are patrolling the city centre.

He said: “We’re hoping that being based there and supporting the police will solve the antisocial behaviour problem on Friars Street and help support local businesses.

“A lot of local businesses are feeling under pressure.

“We’re hoping it will make a really big difference over the next few weeks.”

Richard McLennan, chairperson of Safebase. Image: Safebase

Mr Ahmed hopes to eventually turn his vacant shop into a new business, and Safebase is still on the hunt for a permanent home.

However, the organisation’s chair isn’t holding his breath.

He told The Courier: “We’re still in negotiations with the council about a community asset transfer but they are slow.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

A computer hard drive tower
Kirkcaldy pervert had bestiality images among vile child abuse stash
The signage above Brodies Takeaway in Dundee.
Much-loved Dundee takeaway Brodie’s put up for sale
A new policy around woodburners has been agreed by Angus Council. Image: Shutterstock
Angus Council stove ban fuels log burner debate
2
Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Less than one third of all FOI requests responded to in full by Perth…
Skipper John Davidson in front of some of his boats at Methil Docks.
Why Fife prawn fishermen fear offshore wind farms could sink their livelihoods
Changes are set to be made to lane markings and signage at Dundee's Swallow Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Changes to Dundee's Swallow Roundabout finally given go-ahead as new start date set
3
Hundreds of people flock to Burntisland Beach during a heatwave. Saturday 12th July 2025 - two days before a sample that saw a warning against swimming. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife beach records highest sample of sewage bacteria this summer
The £66.5 million Monifieth learning campus opened for the new school year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Why £66.5m Monifieth school is not a community campus like Brechin and Forfar
2
Sandy from Culross appeared on The Chase on Friday. Image: ITV Player
Fife taxi driver misses out on The Chase despite earning £50k against quiz star
A police car is blocking the footpath at The Den in Kirkcaldy.
Hunt for man on bike after girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Kirkcaldy woodland

Conversation