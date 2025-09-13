Empty Stirling shop becomes temporary HQ for volunteers

An empty retail unit on Stirling’s Friars Street has become the temporary home of community organisation Safebase, thanks to a local councillor and a shopkeeper.

Safebase, whose volunteers patrol the streets of Stirling administering care and work with emergency services, has been in discussions with Stirling Council over securing a new headquarters for some time.

Hoping to speed up the process, Safebase chairperson Richard McLennan asked Rachel Nunn, Conservative Stirling North councillor, for support.

After exhausting official channels, Ms Nunn decided to approach Awais Ahmed, who runs Sunny’s convenience store on Friars Street, about his vacant unit on the opposite side of the road.

Mr Ahmed agreed to let Safebase use the space temporarily, rent free.

Ms Nunn told The Courier: “What I particularly love is that I asked and he just said yes and didn’t make it complicated.”

“I want to do something for the town,” said Mr Ahmed.

“I want to help.”

Central location could help antisocial behaviour issue

The Friars Street unit’s central location is ideal for Safebase’s needs.

Mr McLennan said: “Particularly in freshers’ week, when we’ve got lots of new people coming into town that are going to be uncertain and unsure of the area, and probably of their own limits in terms of how much they’re drinking and that sort of thing.

He added: “Councillor Nunn has been instrumental in helping us secure this spot.

“It’s an ideal short-term fix and it solves a problem.

“But, actually, it helps with wider antisocial behaviour as well.”

Ongoing issues with antisocial behaviour on Friars Street and the adjoining Murray Place have become a concern for traders in the area.

“It’s getting really, really bad,” said Mr Ahmed.

“Having Safebase here, it could help us, right in the heart of the street.”

According to Mr McLennan, Police Scotland plans to start using the new Safebase HQ as a “central hub” when officers are patrolling the city centre.

He said: “We’re hoping that being based there and supporting the police will solve the antisocial behaviour problem on Friars Street and help support local businesses.

“A lot of local businesses are feeling under pressure.

“We’re hoping it will make a really big difference over the next few weeks.”

Mr Ahmed hopes to eventually turn his vacant shop into a new business, and Safebase is still on the hunt for a permanent home.

However, the organisation’s chair isn’t holding his breath.

He told The Courier: “We’re still in negotiations with the council about a community asset transfer but they are slow.”

