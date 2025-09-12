News Forensics officers search woods near Kirkcaldy High School as sex attack probe continues Fife Council confirms the school has contacted parents about the incident. By Andrew Robson September 12 2025, 3:55pm September 12 2025, 3:55pm Share Forensics officers search woods near Kirkcaldy High School as sex attack probe continues Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5330901/kirkcaldy-the-den-woods-police/ Copy Link 0 comment Police remain at the scene on Friday afternoon. Image: David Wardle Police are continuing to search the woods opposite Kirkcaldy High School after an alleged sex attack. An area of the woods, known locally as The Den, was taped off by police on Thursday afternoon following a report of a sexual assault in the area. Officers remain at the scene, on Dunnikier Way, on Friday as their investigation into the incident continues. Three police cars, forensics officers and detectives were all spotted outside the Fife school. Detectives at the scene opposite Kirkcaldy High School. Image: David Wardle The Den in Kirkcaldy remains taped off. Image: David Wardle A police car is blocking the footpath at The Den in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle Due to its proximity, Fife Council has confirmed that Kirkcaldy High School has written to all parents to make them aware of the incident. The school says it will support anyone affected. Kirkcaldy sex assault inquiries ‘at early stage’ A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.55pm on Thursday, we received a report of a sexual assault in the area of Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy. “Inquiries are at an early stage, and officers remain in the area.”
