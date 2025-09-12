Forensics officers search woods near Kirkcaldy High School as sex attack probe continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Forensics officers search woods near Kirkcaldy High School as sex attack probe continues

Fife Council confirms the school has contacted parents about the incident.

By Andrew Robson
A police car and officers at the scene outside Kirkcaldy High School
Police remain at the scene on Friday afternoon. Image: David Wardle

Police are continuing to search the woods opposite Kirkcaldy High School after an alleged sex attack.

An area of the woods, known locally as The Den, was taped off by police on Thursday afternoon following a report of a sexual assault in the area.

Officers remain at the scene, on Dunnikier Way, on Friday as their investigation into the incident continues.

Three police cars, forensics officers and detectives were all spotted outside the Fife school.

Three men walk away from the camera on the street in front of Kirkcaldy High School
Detectives at the scene opposite Kirkcaldy High School. Image: David Wardle
Police tape blocks a path to trees and shrubs where an officer is standing at more tape
The Den in Kirkcaldy remains taped off. Image: David Wardle
A police car blocks a footpath between trees at The Den in Kirkcaldy with several officers standing nearby
A police car is blocking the footpath at The Den in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle

Due to its proximity, Fife Council has confirmed that Kirkcaldy High School has written to all parents to make them aware of the incident.

The school says it will support anyone affected.

Kirkcaldy sex assault inquiries ‘at early stage’

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.55pm on Thursday, we received a report of a sexual assault in the area of Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are at an early stage, and officers remain in the area.”

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Farmhouse hard drives and cheese grater torture threat
The turbine with no blades
Perth Aviva video walk-through shows blades snapped just yards from public footpath
The exterior of Blairgowrie Leisure Centre
New £36m Blairgowrie sports centre shuts just weeks after opening
Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie spoke to Nigel Farage on GB News. Image: GB News
Brechin City chairman tells Nigel Farage about 'overnight destruction' of his car dealership
3
Police Scotland said its East Safety Camera Unit reviewed enforcement on the A84 to identify the new mobile camera location. Image: Google Street View
New A84 mobile speed camera for Blair Drummond after string of collisions
Lochlands Street, Arbroath.
Boy, 12, seriously injured after being hit by car in Arbroath
Alan Johnston, Dundee court
Mearns domestic abuser guilty of attempting to murder wife with van
The New Look shopfront
EXCLUSIVE: Developer plans student flats or hotel above Stirling New Look shop
The broken Aviva Perth wind turbine blades. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Blades snap off 77m Perth Aviva wind turbine and 'crash' to ground
10
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie has been at the centre of an employment tribunal. Image: Paul Reid.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife legal costs reach £320k over Sandie Peggie trans row and could…
5

Conversation