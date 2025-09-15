Readers react to plans for Angus-wide 20mph limit in towns and villages

There has been a broad reaction to news almost every street in built-up areas of Angus could become a 20mph limit.

Last week, Angus Council opened a consultation on proposals which could see existing 30mph speed limits reduced in towns and villages across the district.

It would bring them in line with communities where 20mph limits are already in force.

More than 50 interactive maps show where the changes would be introduced.

Those are contained in the consultation page on the Engage Angus section of the council’s website.

Angus folk have until October 3 to register their comments.

The consultation is part of a Scottish Government strategy for a 20mph limit in all built-up areas.

It aims to improve road safety as well as encouraging walking and cycling.

The strategy also suggests a blanket approach would simplify rules for drivers wherever they are.

Reader comments suggest broad support for measures to slow drivers down.

There have already been a number of local campaigns for extra safety measures or a speed reduction.

On Tuesday, councillors will discuss a petition from residents on Dundee Road in Forfar.

However, there is one question which looms large in reader responses – how would a 20mph limit be enforced?

Readers of The Courier comment on 20mph proposal

Wens said: “20mph on the street here in Brechin and nobody cares, they tear up the road every day. They simply know they are getting away with it.”

And Kirsty wrote: “There is absolutely no point in changing any of the village speed limits until there is a way to enforce it or to implement traffic calming that actually works. “Living in a village that had a 20mph speed limit put in place during Covid which the police do not monitor.

“The council, after four years of increasing speeding of traffic, then put in traffic calming measures which have actually increased the speed of the vehicles in the village.

“Just a waste of money as they will not enforce the limits or install calming measures that work or speed cameras to monitor.”

Guthrie said: “Driving at 30mph in the vast majority of built up and street-lit areas is perfectly safe and ought to be legal.”

Jerry48 wrote: “I’m not a lover of 20 limits imposed like a blanket over an entire area.

“But where the main road goes through a village then absolutely yes. It might bring the speed down to 25.

“But unless speed cameras are used the 20 limit will be ignored by many.”

Welsh approach highlighted

Pete Clinch said: “Wales is the leader here. In the wake of much doom and gloom and naysaying, the 20mph national limit there has been shown to save lives, save money, lower insurance premiums, make villages nicer places and it has the full backing of the emergency services.

“The real problem is people tend not to like change, but in this case we have hard evidence it’s for the good.”

Voter noted: “By all means have the 20mph limit around schools, entrances to play parks etc. and areas where a safety problem is identified.

“A blanket ban would just be ignored.

“A better use of resources might be to deal with poor parking, poor driver and cyclist skills, also making sure that pedestrians are aware of their surroundings.”