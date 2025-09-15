Readers react to plans for Angus-wide 20mph limit in towns and villages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Readers react to plans for Angus-wide 20mph limit in towns and villages

A consultation is underway seeking local views as part of a nationwide speed strategy to apply a blanket approach in built-up areas.

By Graham Brown
The 20mph consultation ends in early October. Image: Angus Council
The 20mph consultation ends in early October. Image: Angus Council

There has been a broad reaction to news almost every street in built-up areas of Angus could become a 20mph limit.

Last week, Angus Council opened a consultation on proposals which could see existing 30mph speed limits reduced in towns and villages across the district.

It would bring them in line with communities where 20mph limits are already in force.

More than 50 interactive maps show where the changes would be introduced.

Those are contained in the consultation page on the Engage Angus section of the council’s website.

Angus folk have until October 3 to register their comments.

Angus 20mph limit consultation
Many readers welcomed the idea of dropping the speed limit in towns and villages. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The consultation is part of a Scottish Government strategy for a 20mph limit in all built-up areas.

It aims to improve road safety as well as encouraging walking and cycling.

The strategy also suggests a blanket approach would simplify rules for drivers wherever they are.

Reader comments suggest broad support for measures to slow drivers down.

There have already been a number of local campaigns for extra safety measures or a speed reduction.

On Tuesday, councillors will discuss a petition from residents on Dundee Road in Forfar.

However, there is one question which looms large in reader responses – how would a 20mph limit be enforced?

Readers of The Courier comment on 20mph proposal

Wens said: “20mph on the street here in Brechin and nobody cares, they tear up the road every day. They simply know they are getting away with it.”

And Kirsty wrote: “There is absolutely no point in changing any of the village speed limits until there is a way to enforce it or to implement traffic calming that actually works. “Living in a village that had a 20mph speed limit put in place during Covid which the police do not monitor.

“The council, after four years of increasing speeding of traffic, then put in traffic calming measures which have actually increased the speed of the vehicles in the village.

“Just a waste of money as they will not enforce the limits or install calming measures that work or speed cameras to monitor.”

Guthrie said: “Driving at 30mph in the vast majority of built up and street-lit areas is perfectly safe and ought to be legal.”

Jerry48 wrote: “I’m not a lover of 20 limits imposed like a blanket over an entire area.

“But where the main road goes through a village then absolutely yes. It might bring the speed down to 25.

“But unless speed cameras are used the 20 limit will be ignored by many.”

Welsh approach highlighted

Pete Clinch said: “Wales is the leader here. In the wake of much doom and gloom and naysaying, the 20mph national limit there has been shown to save lives, save money, lower insurance premiums, make villages nicer places and it has the full backing of the emergency services.

“The real problem is people tend not to like change, but in this case we have hard evidence it’s for the good.”

Voter noted: “By all means have the 20mph limit around schools, entrances to play parks etc. and areas where a safety problem is identified.

“A blanket ban would just be ignored.

“A better use of resources might be to deal with poor parking, poor driver and cyclist skills, also making sure that pedestrians are aware of their surroundings.”

More from News

The site overlooks Loch Tay. Image: Future Property Auctions
Former Loch Tay phone exchange could be replaced with holiday let
The serial crook helped steal £56,000 from a farmer outside the bank in Arbroath. Image: Google
Romanian gang member who targeted Angus farmer is serial crook behind £163k of thefts
Lee Munro
Angus domestic thug threatened to petrol bomb ex's car if she went to police
The Garlowbank site has been unused for farming for many years. Image: @rchitects Scotland
Kirriemuir house on old farm site granted at appeal
To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Barnton Street, junction with Friars Street, Stirling GV. .. Supplied by Google Date; 25/05/2023
'Constant' Stirling city centre antisocial behaviour leaving shop owners exasperated and afraid
An old oak tree
Frustrated teenage driver should have 'punched tree' instead of getting behind wheel in Fife,…
Emergency services are in attendance at a crash on the A917 near Kingsbarns. Image: Google Maps
Firefighters called to crash near Kingsbarns
KIMMIC performed to a full house at Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Gallery: KIMMIC's biggest Scottish show at the Livehouse, Dundee
Dundee Sheriff Court
Angus crash driver was 'the nightmare none of us ever want to meet on…
Dundee Cyclathon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gallery: Dundee Cyclathon 2025 kicks off at Camperdown Park

Conversation