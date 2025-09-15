‘Constant’ Stirling city centre antisocial behaviour leaving shop owners exasperated and afraid

Stirling business owners are calling for the ongoing “blight” of city centre antisocial behaviour to be properly dealt with once and for all.

Shopkeepers on Murray Place, Friars Street and Barnton Street say they face antisocial behaviour (ASB) on a daily basis, including harassment, aggression, urination, defecation and vomiting.

At a meeting last month organised to address ASB concerns, some of the 16 traders in attendance said they felt intimidated at work and scared of retribution from perpetrators.

Ewen Duncan, owner of Europa Music on Friars Street, told The Courier: “It’s been building up all throughout the summer.

“But during the last few weeks there have been almost daily occurrences at the bottom of the street.”

He added: “There’s constant fighting down there. It’s just a blight.”

ASB is ‘as bad as it has been’ in 30 years

Mr Duncan has run his shop for 30 years in its current location and says ASB has been a serious problem there for more than a decade.

However, the situation has escalated recently.

“It’s probably as bad as it has been,” he said.

“I’m getting exasperated, as are lots of other people.”

According to Mr Duncan, some business owners in the area choose not to open on certain days due to the risk of ASB, and “quite a lot of businesses are nervous about reporting anything.”

And the retailer says ASB doesn’t just affect locals but tourists too.

He told The Courier: “We’ve got a right to exist without intimidation.”

According to traders, perpetrators of ASB often drink alcohol and smoke cannabis outside business premises.

They are known to block access to shops, sometimes for hours.

And shopkeepers constantly fear this kind of ASB escalating into violence.

Just weeks ago, on August 26, a man was arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault that took place just before 9pm on Murray Place, at the junction with Friars Street.

“There’s supposed to be more police presence, but it’s more reactive rather than preventative,” said Mr Duncan.

The Europa Music owner says he and his neighbours have repeatedly been told by the authorities that there is no “quick fix” to the ASB issue, but he is becoming increasingly frustrated by the lack of action.

Council public safety chief says situation will soon improve

Rachel Nunn is the convener of Stirling Council’s Public Safety Committee, as well as a Conservative councillor for the Stirling North ward.

Ms Nunn told The Courier: “Resolving the unacceptable antisocial behaviour and crime that we are seeing in the city centre requires a breadth of integrated actions by partners.

“We need ASB to be consistently reported by the public and by traders, and the council needs to use all its CCTV powers.

“We need better support to those who could be diverted from difficult behaviours.

“We need better communication between the victims of ASB and the police.

“And, where there is persistent continuance of ASB and crime, then there needs to be clarity of what the consequences are.

“I am pleased to say we have a full suite of integrated actions underway and there is full support from across the board to improve the situation.

“We won’t have results overnight, but I do hope that in the weeks to come we will see a difference.”

New Safebase HQ expected to help

Last week, The Courier reported that community organisation Safebase has found a new temporary home on Friars Street, thanks to Ms Nunn.

Safebase’s volunteers patrol the streets of Stirling administering care, and work with emergency services.

Chairperson Richard McLennan told The Courier that Police Scotland plans to start using the new Safebase HQ as a “central hub” when officers are patrolling the city centre.

He said: “We’re hoping that being based there and supporting the police will solve the antisocial behaviour problem on Friars Street and help support local businesses.

“A lot of local businesses are feeling under pressure.

“We’re hoping it will make a really big difference over the next few weeks.”

