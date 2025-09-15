‘Constant’ Stirling city centre antisocial behaviour leaving shop owners exasperated and afraid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Constant’ Stirling city centre antisocial behaviour leaving shop owners exasperated and afraid

One local trader told The Courier: "We've got a right to exist without intimidation."

By Alex Watson
Locals say the bottom of Friars Street where it meets Murray Place is a hotspot for hassle. Image: Google Street View
Stirling business owners are calling for the ongoing “blight” of city centre antisocial behaviour to be properly dealt with once and for all.

Shopkeepers on Murray Place, Friars Street and Barnton Street say they face antisocial behaviour (ASB) on a daily basis, including harassment, aggression, urination, defecation and vomiting.

At a meeting last month organised to address ASB concerns, some of the 16 traders in attendance said they felt intimidated at work and scared of retribution from perpetrators.

Ewen Duncan, owner of Europa Music on Friars Street, told The Courier: “It’s been building up all throughout the summer.

“But during the last few weeks there have been almost daily occurrences at the bottom of the street.”

He added: “There’s constant fighting down there. It’s just a blight.”

ASB is ‘as bad as it has been’ in 30 years

Mr Duncan has run his shop for 30 years in its current location and says ASB has been a serious problem there for more than a decade.

However, the situation has escalated recently.

“It’s probably as bad as it has been,” he said.

“I’m getting exasperated, as are lots of other people.”

According to Mr Duncan, some business owners in the area choose not to open on certain days due to the risk of ASB, and “quite a lot of businesses are nervous about reporting anything.”

And the retailer says ASB doesn’t just affect locals but tourists too.

He told The Courier: “We’ve got a right to exist without intimidation.”

Ewen Duncan is growing increasingly frustrated with Stirling’s ASB issue. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

According to traders, perpetrators of ASB often drink alcohol and smoke cannabis outside business premises.

They are known to block access to shops, sometimes for hours.

And shopkeepers constantly fear this kind of ASB escalating into violence.

Just weeks ago, on August 26, a man was arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault that took place just before 9pm on Murray Place, at the junction with Friars Street.

Ewen Duncan’s shop Europa Music has been open on Friars Street for three decades. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

“There’s supposed to be more police presence, but it’s more reactive rather than preventative,” said Mr Duncan.

The Europa Music owner says he and his neighbours have repeatedly been told by the authorities that there is no “quick fix” to the ASB issue, but he is becoming increasingly frustrated by the lack of action.

Council public safety chief says situation will soon improve

Rachel Nunn is the convener of Stirling Council’s Public Safety Committee, as well as a Conservative councillor for the Stirling North ward.

Ms Nunn told The Courier: “Resolving the unacceptable antisocial behaviour and crime that we are seeing in the city centre requires a breadth of integrated actions by partners.

“We need ASB to be consistently reported by the public and by traders, and the council  needs to use all its CCTV powers.

Public Safety Committee convener and councillor Rachel Nunn, pictured here with and Friars Street shopkeeper, Awais Ahmed. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“We need better support to those who could be diverted from difficult behaviours.

“We need better communication between the victims of ASB and the police.

“And, where there is persistent continuance of ASB and crime, then there needs to be clarity of what the consequences are.

“I am pleased to say we have a full suite of integrated actions underway and there is full support from across the board to improve the situation.

“We won’t have results overnight, but I do hope that in the weeks to come we will see a difference.”

New Safebase HQ expected to help

Last week, The Courier reported that community organisation Safebase has found a new temporary home on Friars Street, thanks to Ms Nunn.

Safebase’s volunteers patrol the streets of Stirling administering care, and work with emergency services.

Chairperson Richard McLennan told The Courier that Police Scotland plans to start using the new Safebase HQ as a “central hub” when officers are patrolling the city centre.

He said: “We’re hoping that being based there and supporting the police will solve the antisocial behaviour problem on Friars Street and help support local businesses.

“A lot of local businesses are feeling under pressure.

“We’re hoping it will make a really big difference over the next few weeks.”

Conversation