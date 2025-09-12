Man charged after four police units called to ‘disturbance’ near Dundee church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged after four police units called to ‘disturbance’ near Dundee church

Police were called to an incident outside Dundee Parish Church (St Mary's) on Friday morning.

By James Simpson
Police were called to Nethergate, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police were called to Nethergate, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A man has been charged after four police units were called to a disturbance outside Dundee Parish Church (St Mary’s).

Officers descended on the Nethergate area at around 11.20am on Friday.

Nearby businesses reported hearing “shouting” before an altercation allegedly broke out on the church steps.

Police say a 59-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Four police units were called to the scene at Nethergate. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One shopper said a member of the public attempted to intervene before officers arrived.

The 30-year-old said: “It was the shouting that I heard first and I saw there were two men over the other side of the road.

“There was some sort of metal object involved.

“A member of the public was trying to calm them down.

“Two police units arrived and then a further two came on sirens.

“The police were here really quickly to be fair.”

Officers were seen tending to a man at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Another passer-by said one man was later checked over by police on a nearby bench.

He said: “I came past the scene just before midday.

“There were three coppers checking some guy over at the bench.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11.20am on Friday, September 12, we received a report of a disturbance in the area of Nethergate, Dundee.

“Officers attended, and no one required hospital treatment.

“A 59-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”

