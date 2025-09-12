Man charged after four police units called to ‘disturbance’ near Dundee church

A man has been charged after four police units were called to a disturbance outside Dundee Parish Church (St Mary’s).

Officers descended on the Nethergate area at around 11.20am on Friday.

Nearby businesses reported hearing “shouting” before an altercation allegedly broke out on the church steps.

Police say a 59-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

One shopper said a member of the public attempted to intervene before officers arrived.

The 30-year-old said: “It was the shouting that I heard first and I saw there were two men over the other side of the road.

“There was some sort of metal object involved.

“A member of the public was trying to calm them down.

“Two police units arrived and then a further two came on sirens.

“The police were here really quickly to be fair.”

Another passer-by said one man was later checked over by police on a nearby bench.

He said: “I came past the scene just before midday.

“There were three coppers checking some guy over at the bench.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11.20am on Friday, September 12, we received a report of a disturbance in the area of Nethergate, Dundee.

“Officers attended, and no one required hospital treatment.

“A 59-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”