Kirriemuir house on old farm site granted at appeal

Angus planning review committee councillors approved the application after visiting the Garlowbank site east of the town.

By Graham Brown
The Garlowbank site has been unused for farming for many years. Image: @rchitects Scotland
A site visit convinced councillors to uphold an appeal against the refusal of a new house in the countryside near Kirriemuir.

In April, Angus Council planning officials rejected the Garlowbank application under delegated powers.

The site lies beside the B957 east of the town.

It was part of the farm operation there but has been unused for decades.

House site at Garlowbank, Kirriemuir
The house would enjoy spectacular views. Image:@rchitects Scotland

And steading buildings are to undergo residential conversion under separate plans approved last year.

But planners said the bid for permission in principle to build a one-and-a-half storey house on the 1,500 sq m site breached national and local planning policy.

Appeal councillors visit Kirriemuir site

Angus development management review committee visited the location before considering the appeal on Friday.

Councillor Gavin Nicol said: “This is a lovely site and there’s no objection from the roads department.

“In old maps from the 1800s, the site was not being used as part of the field.

“The build-up of stone was probably from its use as a stack yard.

“I would say this now comes under NPF4 (national planning framework) as derelict and brownfield land.”

Forfar councillor Linda Clark said: “Once again the benefit of a site visit has completely changed my thoughts.

“On balance, I agree (with upholding the appeal).

Committee chairman Bill Duff commented: “You can debate whether it’s brownfield, but it certainly is derelict land.

“It’s not particularly attractive and it’s been like that for a long time.

“You can find policies that can reject it, and policies that would support it.

“Given we’ve approved the development of the agricultural buildings on the other side, having another property there helps make it more attractive, without getting into rounding off.

“Removing the derelict land and doing something with it is a positive step.”

The committee granted approval of the application.

Meanwhile, a 71-year-old Angus farmer has vowed to appeal refusal of his retirement house near the border with Dundee.

Ally Greenhill wants to build a three-bedroom home beside Corner Cottage on the edge of Kellas.

But the proposal was rejected because the site is outside the village development boundary.

