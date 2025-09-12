Drivers face overnight closures and speed restrictions during roadworks on M90 in Perthshire

Drivers are facing weeks of overnight closures and speed restrictions during roadworks on the M90 in Perthshire.

Works to improve road safety will take place between the Dron bend, after Glenfarg, and Bridge of Earn from Tuesday, September 23.

The roadworks are expected to run for 12 weeks until Tuesday, December 16.

The £1 million project involves improvements to the vehicle barrier restraint systems.

Overnight closures and speed restrictions during M90 roadworks

To ensure safety, Amey will carry out works under lane restrictions and full overnight closures between the M90 junctions 8 and 9.

A 50mph speed limit will be in place during lane closures and at all times while temporary vehicle barrier restraint systems are in use.

Lane restrictions and closures will be in place as follows.

Overnight Lane 2 Restrictions

From September 23 to October 26,there will be lane 2 restrictions between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

24/7 Lane 2 Restrictions

From October 27 to December 16, there will be 24/7 lane 2 restrictions in operation.

Overnight Closures – Phase 1

From October 26 to October 29, there will be overnight closures of the M90 northbound between Junctions 8 and 9 between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Between October 27 and October 30, there will be overnight closures of the M90 southbound between Junctions 8 and 9 between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Overnight Closures – Phase 2

From November 9 to November 11, there will be overnight closures of the M90 northbound between Junctions 8 and 9 between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

From November 11 to November 14, there will be overnight closures of the M90 southbound between Junctions 8 and 9 between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Overnight Closures – Phase 3

From December 1 to December 5, there will be overnight closures of both the M90 northbound and southbound between Junctions 8 and 9 between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Diversions as M90 in Perthshire to close overnight for weeks of roadworks

During northbound closures, traffic can exit at Junction 8 and follow the A91 and A912 before rejoining at Junction 9.

While there are southbound closures, traffic can follow the same route in reverse, leaving the M90 at Junction 9, following the A912 to the A91 and rejoining at Junction 8.

The project will begin after the completion of the refurbishment of Glenhead Bridge on the M90 near Glenfarg, which is currently ongoing.

However, it will overlap with works on the A90 between Dundee and Perth, where there are lane closures and a 30mph speed limit until the end of October.