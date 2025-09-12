Drivers face overnight closures and speed restrictions during roadworks on M90 in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers face overnight closures and speed restrictions during roadworks on M90 in Perthshire

Works to improve road safety are planned between the Dron bend, after Glenfarg, and Bridge of Earn.

By Ellidh Aitken
The M90 between Dron and Bridge of Earn. Image: Google Street View
The M90 between Dron and Bridge of Earn. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are facing weeks of overnight closures and speed restrictions during roadworks on the M90 in Perthshire.

Works to improve road safety will take place between the Dron bend, after Glenfarg, and Bridge of Earn from Tuesday, September 23.

The roadworks are expected to run for 12 weeks until Tuesday, December 16.

The £1 million project involves improvements to the vehicle barrier restraint systems.

Overnight closures and speed restrictions during M90 roadworks

To ensure safety, Amey will carry out works under lane restrictions and full overnight closures between the M90 junctions 8 and 9.

A 50mph speed limit will be in place during lane closures and at all times while temporary vehicle barrier restraint systems are in use.

Lane restrictions and closures will be in place as follows.

Overnight Lane 2 Restrictions

From September 23 to October 26,there will be lane 2 restrictions between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

24/7 Lane 2 Restrictions

From October 27 to December 16, there will be 24/7 lane 2 restrictions in operation.

The location of the works between Dron and Bridge of Earn. Image: Amey

Overnight Closures – Phase 1

From October 26 to October 29, there will be overnight closures of the M90 northbound between Junctions 8 and 9 between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Between October 27 and October 30, there will be overnight closures of the M90 southbound between Junctions 8 and 9 between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Overnight Closures – Phase 2

From November 9 to November 11, there will be overnight closures of the M90 northbound between Junctions 8 and 9 between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

From November 11 to November 14, there will be overnight closures of the M90 southbound between Junctions 8 and 9 between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Overnight Closures – Phase 3

From December 1 to December 5, there will be overnight closures of both the M90 northbound and southbound between Junctions 8 and 9 between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Diversions as M90 in Perthshire to close overnight for weeks of roadworks

During northbound closures, traffic can exit at Junction 8 and follow the A91 and A912 before rejoining at Junction 9.

While there are southbound closures, traffic can follow the same route in reverse, leaving the M90 at Junction 9, following the A912 to the A91 and rejoining at Junction 8.

The project will begin after the completion of the refurbishment of Glenhead Bridge on the M90 near Glenfarg, which is currently ongoing.

However, it will overlap with works on the A90 between Dundee and Perth, where there are lane closures and a 30mph speed limit until the end of October.

