Fife taxi driver misses out on The Chase despite earning £50k against quiz star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fife taxi driver misses out on The Chase despite earning £50k against quiz star

Sandy from Culross faced chaser The Vixen in Friday's episode of the popular ITV show.

By Ellidh Aitken
Sandy from Culross appeared on The Chase on Friday. Image: ITV Player
Sandy from Culross appeared on The Chase on Friday. Image: ITV Player

A Fife taxi driver missed out on winning thousands of pounds on The Chase despite racking up £50k for the prize fund.

Sandy, from Culross, faced chaser Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen, in Friday’s episode of the popular ITV quiz show.

He took the highest amount offered in his solo round as he looked to take £50,000 back to his teammates.

Sandy, who drives a taxi in Edinburgh, correctly answered questions about Mozart’s The Magic Flute and the gardens at Westminster Abbey.

Sandy faced chaser Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen. Image: ITV Player

He beat the chaser with an answer of Taste when asked about what sense people lose 30% while on an aeroplane.

The Vixen incorrectly answered Hearing.

Keen cycler Sandy said he would use his winnings on a ski holiday for his family.

He told host Bradley Walsh that he regularly skis in the winter and enjoys trips to the Alps.

Sandy and his teammates Sarah, James and Helena all made it to the final chase with a chance to win £66,000 between them.

The team could have won £66,000 between them. Image: ITV Player

The Culross man helped the team to push the chaser back after she passed on a question asking for the Gaelic equivalent of the name John, as he answered Sean.

However, it was not enough to beat The Vixen, and the team were sent home without the cash prize.

 

More from News

A police car is blocking the footpath at The Den in Kirkcaldy.
Hunt for man on bike after girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Kirkcaldy woodland
The M90 between Dron and Bridge of Earn. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face overnight closures and speed restrictions during roadworks on M90 in Perthshire
Police were called to Nethergate, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged after four police units called to 'disturbance' near Dundee church
An anti-immigration protest is planned in Dundee on Saturday. Picture shows a similar gathering in Perth in August. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Are Dundee residents really concerned about asylum seekers living in city?
5
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Farmhouse hard drives and cheese grater torture threat
A police car and officers at the scene outside Kirkcaldy High School
Forensics officers search woods near Kirkcaldy High School as sex attack probe continues
The turbine with no blades
Perth Aviva video walk-through shows blades snapped just yards from public footpath
The exterior of Blairgowrie Leisure Centre
New £36m Blairgowrie sports centre shuts just weeks after opening
Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie spoke to Nigel Farage on GB News. Image: GB News
Brechin City chairman tells Nigel Farage about 'overnight destruction' of his car dealership
4
Police Scotland said its East Safety Camera Unit reviewed enforcement on the A84 to identify the new mobile camera location. Image: Google Street View
New A84 mobile speed camera for Blair Drummond after string of collisions

Conversation