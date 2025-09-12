Fife taxi driver misses out on The Chase despite earning £50k against quiz star

A Fife taxi driver missed out on winning thousands of pounds on The Chase despite racking up £50k for the prize fund.

Sandy, from Culross, faced chaser Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen, in Friday’s episode of the popular ITV quiz show.

He took the highest amount offered in his solo round as he looked to take £50,000 back to his teammates.

Sandy, who drives a taxi in Edinburgh, correctly answered questions about Mozart’s The Magic Flute and the gardens at Westminster Abbey.

He beat the chaser with an answer of Taste when asked about what sense people lose 30% while on an aeroplane.

The Vixen incorrectly answered Hearing.

Keen cycler Sandy said he would use his winnings on a ski holiday for his family.

He told host Bradley Walsh that he regularly skis in the winter and enjoys trips to the Alps.

Sandy and his teammates Sarah, James and Helena all made it to the final chase with a chance to win £66,000 between them.

The Culross man helped the team to push the chaser back after she passed on a question asking for the Gaelic equivalent of the name John, as he answered Sean.

However, it was not enough to beat The Vixen, and the team were sent home without the cash prize.