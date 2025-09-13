Changes to Dundee’s Swallow Roundabout finally given go-ahead as new start date set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Changes to Dundee’s Swallow Roundabout finally given go-ahead as new start date set

Overnight roadworks to change lane markings and signs at the junction were originally due to start in August.

By Ellidh Aitken
Changes are set to be made to lane markings and signage at Dundee's Swallow Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Changes are set to be made to lane markings and signage at Dundee's Swallow Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Changes to the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee are finally set to go ahead.

Overnight roadworks to change lane markings and signs at the junction were postponed just days before the planned start date in August after permissions were “not received in time”.

The works will now take place over two weeks, starting on November 3.

Springfield Properties, which has been overseeing the Swallow Roundabout project as part of its Western Gateway development, says this was the “earliest date” available to start work.

New start date for work to change Swallow Roundabout lane markings and signage

An email update sent by the developer on Friday said: “We have had confirmation that all required permissions and permits are in place to carry out the remedial items at the Swallow Roundabout.

“This includes changes to the lane markings and updated signage.

“These items, along with remedial surfacing work, will be carried out over a period of two weeks starting November 3.

“This is the earliest date that the various contractors required for these works are all available.

The new lane markings at Dundee’s Swallow Roundabout have caused confusion for drivers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

As before, the work will take place overnight, between the hours of 7pm and 7am, to ensure minimal disruption.

“Dykes of Gray Road and Riverside Avenue will be closed during these hours with diversion routes clearly signposted.”

The changes were announced after a safety audit branded the new roundabout layout “confusing” and said it could lead to crashes.

Drivers have also complained about the markings, particularly in the outside lane of the northbound carriageway, where an arrow points straight on, then a second arrow directs drivers to turn right.

