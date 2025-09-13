Changes to Dundee’s Swallow Roundabout finally given go-ahead as new start date set

Changes to the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee are finally set to go ahead.

Overnight roadworks to change lane markings and signs at the junction were postponed just days before the planned start date in August after permissions were “not received in time”.

The works will now take place over two weeks, starting on November 3.

Springfield Properties, which has been overseeing the Swallow Roundabout project as part of its Western Gateway development, says this was the “earliest date” available to start work.

New start date for work to change Swallow Roundabout lane markings and signage

An email update sent by the developer on Friday said: “We have had confirmation that all required permissions and permits are in place to carry out the remedial items at the Swallow Roundabout.

“This includes changes to the lane markings and updated signage.

“These items, along with remedial surfacing work, will be carried out over a period of two weeks starting November 3.

“This is the earliest date that the various contractors required for these works are all available.

“As before, the work will take place overnight, between the hours of 7pm and 7am, to ensure minimal disruption.

“Dykes of Gray Road and Riverside Avenue will be closed during these hours with diversion routes clearly signposted.”

The changes were announced after a safety audit branded the new roundabout layout “confusing” and said it could lead to crashes.

Drivers have also complained about the markings, particularly in the outside lane of the northbound carriageway, where an arrow points straight on, then a second arrow directs drivers to turn right.