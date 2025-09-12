Hunt for man on bike after girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Kirkcaldy woodland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for man on bike after girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Kirkcaldy woodland

Police have released the description of a man after an alleged sexual assault in a woodland opposite Kirkcaldy High School.

By Ellidh Aitken
A police car is blocking the footpath at The Den in Kirkcaldy.
A police car blocking the footpath at The Den in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle

Police are hunting for a man on a bike after an alleged sex attack on a 16-year-old girl in a Kirkcaldy woodland.

It comes as the force has released more information about the incident, which happened in the woods opposite Kirkcaldy High School on Thursday afternoon.

Officers continued to search the woodland, known locally as The Den, on Friday.

Police have now revealed that a 16-year-old girl was attacked by a man while walking through the woods, between Dunnikier Way and Hendry Road, at around 2.30pm.

Hunt for man after girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Kirkcaldy woods

The man is described as being white, wth short hair, was wearing a light and dark coloured jacket and had a face covering.

He left on a bicycle on Dunnikier Way in the direction of the roundabout at Hendry Road.

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said: “The teenager was left understandably shaken by this incident and we are doing everything we can to trace the man responsible.

The Den in Kirkcaldy remains taped off.
The Den in Kirkcaldy remained taped off on Friday. Image: David Wardle

“We understand this is a concerning incident for the people living in this community and there will be an increased police presence in the area.

“Officers are carrying out door to door enquiries and trawling CCTV footage as part of our extensive enquiries.

“I would ask anyone with any concerns, or information, to approach these officers or call 101.”

‘Significant resources’ as police probe Kirkcaldy sex attack

Three police cars, forensic officers and detectives were all spotted outside Kirkcaldy High School on Friday.

An area of woodlad was sealed off on Thursday afternoon after the assault was reported.

Due to its proximity, Fife Council has confirmed that the school has written to all parents to make them aware of the incident.

Detectives at the scene opposite Kirkcaldy High School.
Detectives at the scene opposite Kirkcaldy High School. Image: David Wardle

DI Marsh added: “We have significant resources dedicated to this investigation and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

“Please think back – did you see anything suspicious? Or did you see someone matching this description?

“It may seem insignificant to you, but it may prove vital for our investigation, so please get in touch.

“I am also keen to speak to anyone with dash cam or private CCTV footage, as this may be relevant to our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1948 of September 11.

