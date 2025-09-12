Hunt for man on bike after girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Kirkcaldy woodland

Police are hunting for a man on a bike after an alleged sex attack on a 16-year-old girl in a Kirkcaldy woodland.

It comes as the force has released more information about the incident, which happened in the woods opposite Kirkcaldy High School on Thursday afternoon.

Officers continued to search the woodland, known locally as The Den, on Friday.

Police have now revealed that a 16-year-old girl was attacked by a man while walking through the woods, between Dunnikier Way and Hendry Road, at around 2.30pm.

Hunt for man after girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Kirkcaldy woods

The man is described as being white, wth short hair, was wearing a light and dark coloured jacket and had a face covering.

He left on a bicycle on Dunnikier Way in the direction of the roundabout at Hendry Road.

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said: “The teenager was left understandably shaken by this incident and we are doing everything we can to trace the man responsible.

“We understand this is a concerning incident for the people living in this community and there will be an increased police presence in the area.

“Officers are carrying out door to door enquiries and trawling CCTV footage as part of our extensive enquiries.

“I would ask anyone with any concerns, or information, to approach these officers or call 101.”

‘Significant resources’ as police probe Kirkcaldy sex attack

Three police cars, forensic officers and detectives were all spotted outside Kirkcaldy High School on Friday.

An area of woodlad was sealed off on Thursday afternoon after the assault was reported.

Due to its proximity, Fife Council has confirmed that the school has written to all parents to make them aware of the incident.

DI Marsh added: “We have significant resources dedicated to this investigation and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

“Please think back – did you see anything suspicious? Or did you see someone matching this description?

“It may seem insignificant to you, but it may prove vital for our investigation, so please get in touch.

“I am also keen to speak to anyone with dash cam or private CCTV footage, as this may be relevant to our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1948 of September 11.