A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with 14 offences in Kinross and Dunfermline.

Police say the incidents, which took place at various premises, happened between Monday August 25 and Monday September 1.

They include theft, fraud and threatening behaviour towards a retail worker.

The man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

