News Man, 38, charged after car crash in Bannockburn Police were called to the Quakerfield area on Friday evening. By Isla Glen September 13 2025, 1:03pm September 13 2025, 1:03pm Share Man, 38, charged after car crash in Bannockburn Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5331222/man-charged-bannockburn-crash/ Copy Link East Murrayfield in Bannockburn. Image: Google Street View A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with a car crash in Bannockburn. Police were called to the Quakerfield area on Friday evening following reports of a road traffic offence. The same car was later involved in a crash with another car on East Murrayfield. Man charged over Bannockburn crash A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20pm on Friday, 12 September, 2025, officers received a report of a road traffic offence involving a car in the Quakerfield area of Bannockburn. “A short time later, the car was involved in a crash with another car on East Murrayfield, Bannockburn. “The 38-year-old male driver was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”