Man, 38, charged after car crash in Bannockburn

Police were called to the Quakerfield area on Friday evening.

By Isla Glen
East Murrayfield in Bannockburn. Image: Google Street View
East Murrayfield in Bannockburn. Image: Google Street View

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with a car crash in Bannockburn.

Police were called to the Quakerfield area on Friday evening following reports of a road traffic offence.

The same car was later involved in a crash with another car on East Murrayfield.

Man charged over Bannockburn crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20pm on Friday, 12 September, 2025, officers received a report of a road traffic offence involving a car in the Quakerfield area of Bannockburn.

“A short time later, the car was involved in a crash with another car on East Murrayfield, Bannockburn.

“The 38-year-old male driver was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

