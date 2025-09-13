Firefighters tackle blaze at former Kirkcaldy mill

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a disused building near Kirkcaldy town centre.

Emergency services were called to the Nairn Building on the High Street at around 11.20am on Saturday.

Kirkcaldy High Street has been closed between Dunniker Road and Mid Street.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Around 11.20am on Saturday we were called to a report of a fire within a disused building on High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services are in attendance and High Street is closed at Mid Street and Dunnikier Way.

“There is no risk to the wider public.”

Kirkcaldy residents urged to keep doors and windows closed

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the location of the fire as the Nairn Building, formerly part of Fife College’s Priory Campus.

Police uncovered Scotland’s largest cannabis farm inside the building in June, seizing 5,000 plants worth £12 million.

A statement from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service read: “Three fire appliances and a specialist resource are in attendance at a fire affecting a derelict building near to the A921 in Kirkcaldy.

“There are no reported casualties.

“Due to smoke in the area, residents in nearby Kirkcaldy are urged to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.”

Smoke seen at Kirkcaldy mill fire

One eyewitness at the scene reported seeing two fire engines and police officers.

She said: “A couple firefighters on a high reach appliance are on working on what appears to be the first floor.

“There is some smoke but not a lot.

“The road is shut from the start of the Prom, right up.

“It’s just scary to think what has gone on in that building, with the cannabis farm found there not too long ago and now this.

“I live not too far away. It’s really worrying and scary.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

