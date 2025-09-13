Firefighters tackle blaze at former Kirkcaldy mill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters tackle blaze at former Kirkcaldy mill

Emergency services were called to the Nairn Building on Saturday morning.

By Finn Nixon & Isla Glen
The blaze on Kirkcaldy High Street. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson
The blaze on Kirkcaldy High Street. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a disused building near Kirkcaldy town centre.

Emergency services were called to the Nairn Building on the High Street at around 11.20am on Saturday.

Kirkcaldy High Street has been closed between Dunniker Road and Mid Street.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Around 11.20am on Saturday we were called to a report of a fire within a disused building on High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services are in attendance and High Street is closed at Mid Street and Dunnikier Way.

“There is no risk to the wider public.”

Smoke can be seen coming from the building. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson

Kirkcaldy residents urged to keep doors and windows closed

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the location of the fire as the Nairn Building, formerly part of Fife College’s Priory Campus.

Police uncovered Scotland’s largest cannabis farm inside the building in June, seizing 5,000 plants worth £12 million.

A statement from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service read: “Three fire appliances and a specialist resource are in attendance at a fire affecting a derelict building near to the A921 in Kirkcaldy.

“There are no reported casualties.

“Due to smoke in the area, residents in nearby Kirkcaldy are urged to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.”

The street is cordoned off. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson

Smoke seen at Kirkcaldy mill fire

One eyewitness at the scene reported seeing two fire engines and police officers.

She said: “A couple firefighters on a high reach appliance are on working on what appears to be the first floor.

“There is some smoke but not a lot.

“The road is shut from the start of the Prom, right up.

“It’s just scary to think what has gone on in that building, with the cannabis farm found there not too long ago and now this.

“I live not too far away. It’s really worrying and scary.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

