Man, 34, charged in connection with sexual assault in Kirkcaldy

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with sexual assault in Kirkcaldy.

Police had been hunting for a man on a bike after the alleged sex attack on a 16-year-old girl on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the woods opposite Kirkcaldy High School at around 2.30pm.

Police revealed the girl was attacked while walking through the woods between Dunniker Way and Hendry Place.

Officers had been seen searching the area known locally as The Den on Thursday and Friday.

Man to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

Fife Council confirmed it had written to all parents of children at Kirkcaldy High School to make them aware of the incident.

A Police Scotland statement said: “The 34-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Kirkcaldy, has been charged.

“Officers received a report that the sexual assault occurred in woodland between Dunnikier Way and Hendry Road around 2.30pm on Thursday, 11 September.

“The man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, 15 September.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”