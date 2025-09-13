Man, 34, charged in connection with sexual assault in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 34, charged in connection with sexual assault in Kirkcaldy

Police had been called to the woodland opposite Kirkcaldy High School on Thursday.

By Finn Nixon
A police car is blocking the footpath at The Den in Kirkcaldy.
A police car blocking the footpath at The Den in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with sexual assault in Kirkcaldy.

Police had been hunting for a man on a bike after the alleged sex attack on a 16-year-old girl on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the woods opposite Kirkcaldy High School at around 2.30pm.

Police revealed the girl was attacked while walking through the woods between Dunniker Way and Hendry Place.

Officers had been seen searching the area known locally as The Den on Thursday and Friday.

Man to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

Fife Council confirmed it had written to all parents of children at Kirkcaldy High School to make them aware of the incident.

A Police Scotland statement said: “The 34-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Kirkcaldy, has been charged.

“Officers received a report that the sexual assault occurred in woodland between Dunnikier Way and Hendry Road around 2.30pm on Thursday, 11 September.

“The man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, 15 September.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

