Eggs thrown at tense anti-immigration and counter protestors stand-off in Dundee

The two groups gathered in Stobsmuir Park and then made their way across the Kingsway.

By Finn Nixon
Two lines of police officers stand between the protestors and counter protestors on Alloway Terrace. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Two lines of police officers stand between the protestors and counter protestors on Alloway Terrace. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A few hundred anti-immigration protestors and counter-protestors have faced off in Dundee.

Both groups gathered at Stobsmuir Park on Saturday afternoon before marching to Alloway Terrace on the other side of the Kingsway.

They carried a range of flags and placards, with saltires hanging from lampposts on a stretch of Pitkerro Road..

Protest organiser David Tarbett said he wanted to protect “women and kids” from “illegal immigrants”.

There were chants of “paedos” and “send them home” directed at the counter protestors.

The Courier also witnessed two eggs being launched by anti-immigration protestors, with at least one thrown back.

Stand Up To Racism Tayside and the Dundee Trades Union Council organised the counter-protest.

They blared music out of speakers at Stobsmuir Park amid chants including “fascist scum” and “off our streets Nazi scum”.

An anti-immigration protestor carries a Union Jack flag. Image: Elliot Cansfield

“Who’s Stobbie? Our Stobbie”, was also chanted by the counter protestors.

A large police presence separated the two groups during a tense stand-off which lasted more than two-and-a-half hours.

Traffic was also briefly stopped on Pitkerro Road and the nearby roundabout to allow the crowds to cross the Kingsway.

It has not been confirmed whether any arrests were made.

‘We’re doing it for the women and kids’

Opposing protestors almost came to face to face near Stobsmuir Ponds, with a single line of police separating the two groups.

The protest had kicked off at just before 2pm.

Police formed two lines several metres apart once the groups reached Alloway Terrace.

Police lead a group of counter protestors along Pitkerro Road. Image: Elliot Cansfield

They were both separately shepherded across the Kingsway.

Mr Tarbett helped to organise the anti-immigrant protest.

He told The Courier: “We don’t want illegal migrants here and we’re doing it for the women and kids.

“It was a peaceful protest and this is going to be the first of many more to come.

Protest organiser David Tarbett raises his fist as he stands in front of a pick-up truck which has two Saltire flags flying from it
Anti-immigration protest organiser David Tarbett. Image: David Tarbett

“It’s going to be every week after this.

“We’re going to be boycotting hotels, houses of multiple occupancies and B&Bs.”

“I can’t be a racist. Look at the colour of my skin.

“Half of the people here aren’t racist either.

“It’s the fact they’re [asylum seekers] here illegally and we don’t know anything about their background.”

Anti-immigrant protestor criticises protest

Many of the other anti-immigrant protestors kept their distance from the thicker crowds near the line of police.

Shona Skene criticised the nature of the protest while watching from a slight distance.

The 58-year-old told The Courier: “I’ve got nothing against refugees at all.

A police line separated the two groups. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

“People should be helping them out, but we should be helping our own first.

“This is why people are really bitter and twisted at the moment because the Dundonians are getting absolutely nothing at all.

“Dundee is just a mess and this is not going to help because it’s getting a bit rowdy here.

Anti-immigration protestors in Stobsmuir Park. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

“We need to do it properly. This is just like a bunch of vigilantes.

“It’s meant to be a quiet protest, but it’s not been properly organised and I don’t like it all.

“When they came round the corner I saw them pushing the police.”

‘Protest is picking on the wrong target’

Counter protestors used a loudspeaker to get their messages across.

Harvey Duke was acting as senior steward for the counter protest group.

He has lived in Dundee for his whole life.

Mr Duke told The Courier he was “absolutely shocked” when he learned about the protest.

Counter protestors held up a series of placards. Image: Elliot Cransfield

He said: “For too long migrants have been scapegoated and blamed for every social ill in society.

“They are just ordinary people usually fleeing from wars.

“We oppose all attempts to demonise asylum seekers and are not going to stand for fascists stirring up trouble in our society.”

A Stobswell resident, who wished not to be named, said the anti-immigration protest was “really nasty”.

Counter protestors met anti-immigrant protestors at Stobsmuir Park in Stobswell. Image: Elliot Cansfield

She said: “They are taking the Scottish flag in the name of trying to get rid of poor people seeking sanctuary in Dundee.

“We want to show there are more of us who welcome refugees in Dundee, than those who want to get rid of them.

“The housing crisis and the cost of living crisis are not caused by the refugees.

Police closed the Kingsway as counter protestors make their way over the pedestrian bridge. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

“The protest is picking on the wrong target.

“It should be picking on the government for not tackling these bigger issues.”

Dundee MSP: ‘Lot of misinformation out there’

Dundee City Council had called for “peace” ahead of the protest earlier this week.

Maggie Chapman, a Green Dundee-based MSP, was in attendance on Saturday afternoon.

She told The Courier it was a “really important” part of her role to take part in the counter protest.

Maggie Chapman MSP is a regional MSP for Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She said: “It’s really important we stand in solidarity against those who don’t believe refugees have a right to be here, and those who are shouting some pretty nasty and racist obscenities.

“We have the absolute moral and legal obligation to provide sanctuary and support to asylum seekers and refugees.

“They are our neighbours, our future colleagues and our friends.

“We need to see proper information provided on what is actually happening because there is a lot of misinformation out there.

“We’ve seen a couple of objects thrown and we need to ensure those acts of aggression are dealt with appropriately.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

