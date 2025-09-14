Three people taken to hospital after serious crash on Fife road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Three people taken to hospital after serious crash on Fife road

Police were called to the one-car crash on the A915 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

By Isla Glen
The A915 near Upper Largo. Image: Google Street View
The A915 near Upper Largo. Image: Google Street View

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash near Upper Largo in Fife.

Police were called to the A915 at 12.45am on Sunday following a report of a one-car crash involving a black Volkswagen Golf.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, and passenger, a 23-year-old man, were taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

Another passenger, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Victoria Hospital with minor injuries and was later discharged.

The road is closed while police investigations are carried out.

Police appeal for information on A915 crash

Sergeant Mike Thomson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“I am asking any drivers who were driving on that part of the A915 or anyone in the area at the time to please get in touch with any information.

“Similarly, anyone with dashcam footage which may have captured what happened is urged to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0163 of September 14.

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round up — Video nasties
Pitlochry Highland Games. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Pitlochry Highland Games
Mantas Simaitis
Stirling drink-driver blocked railway station while six times legal limit
Scone Palace Challenge. Image: Phil Hannah
Best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge
Scottish notes in counting machine
£2.4m Fife cannabis dealer to pay back just £13.7k
Broughty Castle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Why can't entry fees be introduced to save Broughty Castle from closure?
11
Iain Hutchison outside the council-owned units after the council renovated the exterior in 2022. 11/07/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Perth businessman: 'Council leaving city looking rundown by making no effort to shift derelict…
3
Ryan McEneany
Fife lout given chance to 'turn corner' after truncheon attack while high on acid
Two lines of police officers stand between the protestors and counter protestors on Alloway Terrace. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Eggs thrown at tense anti-immigration and counter protesters stand-off in Dundee
46
A police car is blocking the footpath at The Den in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 34, charged in connection with sexual assault in Kirkcaldy

Conversation