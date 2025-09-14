Three people taken to hospital after serious crash on Fife road

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash near Upper Largo in Fife.

Police were called to the A915 at 12.45am on Sunday following a report of a one-car crash involving a black Volkswagen Golf.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, and passenger, a 23-year-old man, were taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

Another passenger, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Victoria Hospital with minor injuries and was later discharged.

The road is closed while police investigations are carried out.

Police appeal for information on A915 crash

Sergeant Mike Thomson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“I am asking any drivers who were driving on that part of the A915 or anyone in the area at the time to please get in touch with any information.

“Similarly, anyone with dashcam footage which may have captured what happened is urged to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0163 of September 14.