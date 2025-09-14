Dundee retail worker to compete on M&S: Dress the Nation tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee retail worker to compete on M&S: Dress the Nation tonight

Casey Dillon is set to appear in the second series of the ITV show.

By Finn Nixon
Casey Dillon will be appearing on M&S: Dress the Nation on ITV1. Image: M&S/ITV
Casey Dillon will be appearing on M&S: Dress the Nation on ITV1. Image: M&S/ITV

A Dundee retail assistant is set to appear on a new series of a popular ITV1 fashion show.

Casey Dillon, 23, will be among the nine contestants in the first episode of M&S: Dress the Nation, which is airing at 6:55pm tonight.

It will show her competing against them for the opportunity to design clothes for Marks & Spencer.

Each episode is set in a purpose-built design studio and will show the contestants designing and creating clothing items aimed at Marks and Spencer’s customers.

Presenters Vernon Kay and AJ Odudu with fashion experts Maddy Evans and Jade Jagger. Image: ITV

These garments are judged by a panel including M&S experts and a celebrity judge.

At least one contestant will be eliminated after each episode.

According to ITV, the first series brought in an audience of around eight million last year.

Chance for Dundee contestant Casey Dillon to work with M&S

Casey was tasked with designing a “statement print dress” as part of a team for tonight’s episode.

It is only the first of five episodes that the Edinburgh College of Art graduate will feature in over the next few weeks.

If Casey wins the series, she will be given a mentorship with M&S.

She will also have an opportunity to see her fashion design sold in the retailer’s stores and online.

Casey Dillon with fellow M&S: Dress the Nation contestants. Image: Casey Dillon/Instagram

Taking to Instagram to announce her appearance on the show, Casey said: “I can finally share some very exciting news…

“I’m about to hit your TV screens as a contestant on M&S: Dress The Nation Season 2!

“Expect some tears and tantrums, but I wouldn’t change a single moment.

“The toughest part has been keeping it all a secret from everyone, but as the show is about to air, I’m super excited for everyone to see what a journey I’ve been on!”

Nine candidates ranging in age from 22 to 59 were selected to take part.

ITV has said M&S was looking for “creative flair, a willingness to learn and a true passion for design”.

More from News

KIMMIC performed to a full house at Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Gallery: KIMMIC's biggest Scottish show at the Livehouse, Dundee
Dundee Sheriff Court
Angus crash driver was 'the nightmare none of us ever want to meet on…
Dundee Cyclathon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gallery: Dundee Cyclathon 2025 kicks off at Camperdown Park
Families enjoyed Yesteryear 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Gallery: Farming Yesteryear 2025 showcases vintage agriculture at Scone Palace
The A915 near Upper Largo. Image: Google Street View
Three people taken to hospital after serious crash on Fife road
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round up — Video nasties
Pitlochry Highland Games. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Pitlochry Highland Games
Mantas Simaitis
Stirling drink-driver blocked railway station while six times legal limit
Scone Palace Challenge. Image: Phil Hannah
Best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge
Scottish notes in counting machine
£2.4m Fife cannabis dealer to pay back just £13.7k

Conversation