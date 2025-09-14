Dundee retail worker to compete on M&S: Dress the Nation tonight

A Dundee retail assistant is set to appear on a new series of a popular ITV1 fashion show.

Casey Dillon, 23, will be among the nine contestants in the first episode of M&S: Dress the Nation, which is airing at 6:55pm tonight.

It will show her competing against them for the opportunity to design clothes for Marks & Spencer.

Each episode is set in a purpose-built design studio and will show the contestants designing and creating clothing items aimed at Marks and Spencer’s customers.

These garments are judged by a panel including M&S experts and a celebrity judge.

At least one contestant will be eliminated after each episode.

According to ITV, the first series brought in an audience of around eight million last year.

Chance for Dundee contestant Casey Dillon to work with M&S

Casey was tasked with designing a “statement print dress” as part of a team for tonight’s episode.

It is only the first of five episodes that the Edinburgh College of Art graduate will feature in over the next few weeks.

If Casey wins the series, she will be given a mentorship with M&S.

She will also have an opportunity to see her fashion design sold in the retailer’s stores and online.

Taking to Instagram to announce her appearance on the show, Casey said: “I can finally share some very exciting news…

“I’m about to hit your TV screens as a contestant on M&S: Dress The Nation Season 2!

“Expect some tears and tantrums, but I wouldn’t change a single moment.

“The toughest part has been keeping it all a secret from everyone, but as the show is about to air, I’m super excited for everyone to see what a journey I’ve been on!”

Nine candidates ranging in age from 22 to 59 were selected to take part.

ITV has said M&S was looking for “creative flair, a willingness to learn and a true passion for design”.