Firefighters called to crash near Kingsbarns

Firefighters have been called to a crash on the A917 near Kingsbarns.

Two fire engines were sent to a stretch of the road between the Fife village and Cambo Gardens.

The fire service has confirmed it was called out at just after 5pm on Sunday.

Fire crews left the scene at around 5.30pm.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for further information.

