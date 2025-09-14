Firefighters called to crash near Kingsbarns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Firefighters called to crash near Kingsbarns

Two fire engines were called to the scene.

By Finn Nixon
Emergency services are in attendance at a crash on the A917 near Kingsbarns. Image: Google Maps
Emergency services are in attendance at a crash on the A917 near Kingsbarns. Image: Google Maps

Firefighters have been called to a crash on the A917 near Kingsbarns.

Two fire engines were sent to a stretch of the road between the Fife village and Cambo Gardens.

The fire service has confirmed it was called out at just after 5pm on Sunday.

Fire crews left the scene at around 5.30pm.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for further information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from News

KIMMIC performed to a full house at Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Gallery: KIMMIC's biggest Scottish show at the Livehouse, Dundee
Dundee Sheriff Court
Angus crash driver was 'the nightmare none of us ever want to meet on…
Dundee Cyclathon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gallery: Dundee Cyclathon 2025 kicks off at Camperdown Park
Casey Dillon will be appearing on M&S: Dress the Nation on ITV1. Image: M&S/ITV
Dundee retail worker to compete on M&S: Dress the Nation tonight
Families enjoyed Yesteryear 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Gallery: Farming Yesteryear 2025 showcases vintage agriculture at Scone Palace
The A915 near Upper Largo. Image: Google Street View
Three people taken to hospital after serious crash on Fife road
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round up — Video nasties
Pitlochry Highland Games. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Pitlochry Highland Games
Mantas Simaitis
Stirling drink-driver blocked railway station while six times legal limit
Scone Palace Challenge. Image: Phil Hannah
Best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge

Conversation