Former Loch Tay phone exchange could be replaced with holiday let

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Former Loch Tay phone exchange could be replaced with holiday let

The decommissioned telephone exchange would be demolished under new plans submitted to Stirling Council.

By Ellidh Aitken
The site overlooks Loch Tay. Image: Future Property Auctions
The site overlooks Loch Tay. Image: Future Property Auctions

A former Loch Tay phone exchange could be replaced with a holiday let, if plans are approved.

The decommissioned telephone exchange on the border of Stirlingshire and Perthshire, off the A827 between Kenmore and Killin, would be demolished under the proposals.

A planning application submitted to Stirling Council on behalf of Lillian Price of Glasgow-based The Wild Sleep says a new bothy would be erected in its place.

This would provide “affordable access to the environment”, according to the applicants.

It comes after the former telephone exchange was put to auction with a guide price of just under £50,000 in April.

Plans for holiday let on former Loch Tay phone exchange site

The planning statement says: “The proposals are for a new tourist facility with a new building to replace the existing derelict telephone exchange.

“The proposals will benefit the local economy by bringing tourists to the area that may use local facilities such as the Ardeonaig Hotel, which has a restaurant, and Tay-Lawers Coffee, which serves coffee, cakes and rolls.

“Both are approximately three-quarters of a mile from the application site.

The decommissioned phone exchange. Image: Future Property Auctions

“Visitors would also pass through Killin or Kenmore as the road passing the site is part of the Rob Roy Way and National Cycle Route 7.

“A local cleaner/keyholder would be employed to maintain the property.”

The document adds: “As there is already a small building on the site, the proposals would replace this in a way that would be more usable.

“Although slightly taller than the existing building, the scale does not have a huge impact on the site overall and does not affect the surrounding area.”

The application says conversion of the existing building was considered; however, this would have “drastically” reduced the interior size due to the need for insulation to be installed.

The site overlooks Loch Tay. Image: Future Property Auctions

The new bothy would use the existing foundations and have a timber frame with sustainable metal cladding.

There would also be a timber deck for visitors to enjoy the views.

Stirling Council will consider the application in the coming weeks.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the latest planning applications for Stirling and Stirlingshire.

More from News

The serial crook helped steal £56,000 from a farmer outside the bank in Arbroath. Image: Google
Romanian gang member who targeted Angus farmer is serial crook behind £163k of thefts
Lee Munro
Angus domestic thug threatened to petrol bomb ex's car if she went to police
The 20mph consultation ends in early October. Image: Angus Council
Readers react to plans for Angus-wide 20mph limit in towns and villages
The Garlowbank site has been unused for farming for many years. Image: @rchitects Scotland
Kirriemuir house on old farm site granted at appeal
To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Barnton Street, junction with Friars Street, Stirling GV. .. Supplied by Google Date; 25/05/2023
'Constant' Stirling city centre antisocial behaviour leaving shop owners exasperated and afraid
An old oak tree
Frustrated teenage driver should have 'punched tree' instead of getting behind wheel in Fife,…
Emergency services are in attendance at a crash on the A917 near Kingsbarns. Image: Google Maps
Firefighters called to crash near Kingsbarns
KIMMIC performed to a full house at Livehouse in Dundee on Saturday night. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Gallery: KIMMIC's biggest Scottish show at the Livehouse, Dundee
Dundee Sheriff Court
Angus crash driver was 'the nightmare none of us ever want to meet on…
Dundee Cyclathon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gallery: Dundee Cyclathon 2025 kicks off at Camperdown Park

Conversation