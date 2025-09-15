Former Loch Tay phone exchange could be replaced with holiday let

A former Loch Tay phone exchange could be replaced with a holiday let, if plans are approved.

The decommissioned telephone exchange on the border of Stirlingshire and Perthshire, off the A827 between Kenmore and Killin, would be demolished under the proposals.

A planning application submitted to Stirling Council on behalf of Lillian Price of Glasgow-based The Wild Sleep says a new bothy would be erected in its place.

This would provide “affordable access to the environment”, according to the applicants.

It comes after the former telephone exchange was put to auction with a guide price of just under £50,000 in April.

Plans for holiday let on former Loch Tay phone exchange site

The planning statement says: “The proposals are for a new tourist facility with a new building to replace the existing derelict telephone exchange.

“The proposals will benefit the local economy by bringing tourists to the area that may use local facilities such as the Ardeonaig Hotel, which has a restaurant, and Tay-Lawers Coffee, which serves coffee, cakes and rolls.

“Both are approximately three-quarters of a mile from the application site.

“Visitors would also pass through Killin or Kenmore as the road passing the site is part of the Rob Roy Way and National Cycle Route 7.

“A local cleaner/keyholder would be employed to maintain the property.”

The document adds: “As there is already a small building on the site, the proposals would replace this in a way that would be more usable.

“Although slightly taller than the existing building, the scale does not have a huge impact on the site overall and does not affect the surrounding area.”

The application says conversion of the existing building was considered; however, this would have “drastically” reduced the interior size due to the need for insulation to be installed.

The new bothy would use the existing foundations and have a timber frame with sustainable metal cladding.

There would also be a timber deck for visitors to enjoy the views.

Stirling Council will consider the application in the coming weeks.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the latest planning applications for Stirling and Stirlingshire.