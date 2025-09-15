New house near Birkhill blocked at appeal on road safety grounds

Angus planning appeal committee councillors have upheld a refusal decision against a bid for a new house in the countryside near Birkhill.

Development management review committee members made the ruling after visiting the site near Grange Cottage, Dronley.

In June, the application for planning permission in principle was rejected under delegated powers.

Council planning officials said the proposal breached a number of policies.

They said it would lead to the loss of prime agricultural land.

And the authority’s roads department objected due to poor visibility at the site entrance from the unclassified Pyotdykes road.

Applicants Fraser and Loraine Millar proposed putting hazard marker posts at the junction.

The access is already used to serve their current house and two other properties.

The proposed site for the new house is used as a paddock.

The applicants run an adjacent, but separately accessed, small caravan site.

Architect Roger Brunton said it had come as a “shock, and in this case a disappointment, to find that a site which has been regarded as a gap site for many, many years had lost its potential for becoming a family home.”

Unanimous appeal decision

However, the appeal committee unanimously dismissed the application.

Brechin councillor Chris Beattie said: “This is a case where the site visit really does make a difference.

“Looking at the documentation, you get the feeling this might be a good place for a house.

“Having visited the site and seeing why roads are objecting, I’m in total agreement with the officers on this.”

Colleague Gavin Nicol added: “It’s actually a lovely place to build a house.

“But with the new national planning framework it plays foul to about four different policies and, unfortunately, didn’t comply with roads.”

Committee convener Bill Duff said: “The road safety issued had been flagged up but it was good to see that ourselves.

“I would have struggled to justify this as a rounding off.

“I think on this one we are all agreed.”

The same committee overturned refusal of permission for house beside an old farm steading near Kirriemuir.

Councillors said the Garlowbank proposal would tidy up an unattractive site unused for agriculture for decades.