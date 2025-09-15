New house near Birkhill blocked at appeal on road safety grounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New house near Birkhill blocked at appeal on road safety grounds

Angus planning review committee councillors visited the site at Dronley before making a decision on the application.

By Graham Brown
Planning officials were unhappy for sight lines at the site near Dronley. Image: Angus Council
Angus planning appeal committee councillors have upheld a refusal decision against a bid for a new house in the countryside near Birkhill.

Development management review committee members made the ruling after visiting the site near Grange Cottage, Dronley.

In June, the application for planning permission in principle was rejected under delegated powers.

Council planning officials said the proposal breached a number of policies.

They said it would lead to the loss of prime agricultural land.

And the authority’s roads department objected due to poor visibility at the site entrance from the unclassified Pyotdykes road.

Applicants Fraser and Loraine Millar proposed putting hazard marker posts at the junction.

The access is already used to serve their current house and two other properties.

The proposed site for the new house is used as a paddock.

The applicants run an adjacent, but separately accessed, small caravan site.

Architect Roger Brunton said it had come as a “shock, and in this case a disappointment, to find that a site which has been regarded as a gap site for many, many years had lost its potential for becoming a family home.”

Unanimous appeal decision

However, the appeal committee unanimously dismissed the application.

Brechin councillor Chris Beattie said: “This is a case where the site visit really does make a difference.

“Looking at the documentation, you get the feeling this might be a good place for a house.

“Having visited the site and seeing why roads are objecting, I’m in total agreement with the officers on this.”

Colleague Gavin Nicol added: “It’s actually a lovely place to build a house.

“But with the new national planning framework it plays foul to about four different policies and, unfortunately, didn’t comply with roads.”

Planning application site at Dronley, near Birkhill.
The proposed house site is currently a paddock for horses. Image: Angus Council

Committee convener Bill Duff said: “The road safety issued had been flagged up but it was good to see that ourselves.

“I would have struggled to justify this as a rounding off.

“I think on this one we are all agreed.”

The same committee overturned refusal of permission for house beside an old farm steading near Kirriemuir.

Councillors said the Garlowbank proposal would tidy up an unattractive site unused for agriculture for decades.

 

Conversation