Tribunal hears of former NHS Tayside surgeon’s arrest over claims he messaged ‘12-year-old boy’

Retired breast surgery specialist Dr Douglas Brown is facing a hearing over his conduct.

Dr Douglas Brown. Image: DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken & Andrew Robson

A tribunal has heard how a former NHS Tayside doctor was arrested over claims he sent inappropriate messages to what he thought was a 12-year-old boy.

In reality, specialist breast surgeon Dr Douglas Brown was speaking to an undercover police officer from Yorkshire.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing is under way to decide the doctor’s fitness to practise.

Brown, who retired in 2021 but continued to work with NHS Tayside in a locum capacity until 2022, has not engaged with the proceedings.

Neither the doctor nor any legal representation on his behalf is attending the hearing.

NHS Tayside surgeon ‘shared sexually explicit images with police officer posing as child’

On its opening day, the tribunal heard how police arrested Brown after he allegedly made inappropriate and sexually explicit remarks, and shared sexually explicit and inappropriate images, while he believed he was speaking to a child.

A witness statement from an officer with the Yorkshire and Humber Organised Crime Unit explained how they engaged with Brown on online messaging platforms Kik and Snapchat.

The statement was read into evidence at the tribunal by Rina Hill, legal counsel for the General Medical Council.

She said: “The statement explains that he or she is a trained and authorised law enforcement officer deployed online with the view to locating offenders with a sexual interest in children.

“He or she engages with users, then gathers evidence related to communications offences.”

A second statement by a detective at the unit explained how user accounts on Kik and Snapchat were linked to Brown, whose registration as a general surgeon is currently suspended.

Dr Douglas Brown worked at NHS Tayside until 2022. Image: Shutterstock

Ms Hill said: “In order to ID the username, (the officer) contacted Snapchat and requested subscriber details and an IP address for that account.

“Snapchat provided the details and IP address and that comprised a mobile number and two login IP addresses.”

She continued: “The subscriber data returned to Dr Douglas Brown and the two IP addresses returned to Dr DC Brown.

“This address recovered by EE and BT (was) the registered address that the GMC holds for Dr Brown.

“The address is in Scotland and that is why Police Scotland were involved in the investigation.

Tayside surgeon arrested after police raided home

“At about 7.30am on Friday April 8 2022, police attended Dr Brown’s home address and executed a search warrant.

“Dr Brown and his wife were present at the time.

“On April 8, Dr Brown was arrested on suspicion of speaking indecently with a younger child and causing a younger child to view an explicit image.”

The tribunal was told Brown was questioned by police in Dundee and then charged on April 12.

Brown then self-referred to the GMC on April 13 to notify the watchdog of the charges brought against him by police.

He was released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on May 3 2022.

However, Ms Hill said that correspondence between the GMC and the court in 2023 showed the case was deserted and discontinued, and no criminal case was brought against Brown.

Brown was released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court in 2022, but the case was deserted. Image: DC Thomson

The reason for the case being deserted has not been revealed.

The tribunal heard further evidence in private, including five allegations about Dr Brown’s conduct.

Ms Hill added: “The GMC submits that communications with and towards the child were obviously sexually motivated because it was in pursuit of sexual gratification.

“The only explanation for contacting is that it was sexually motivated.”

The MPTS works to the civil standard of proof, rather than the criminal standard.

This means allegations are decided on the balance of probabilities, like in a civil court, rather than beyond reasonable doubt, as in a criminal court.

The tribunal continues.

Dr Brown declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

