How to have your say on Perth and Kinross bus services at series of meetings

Nine drop-in sessions are taking place across the region in September and October.

By James Simpson
A front of a single-deck bus as it heads along a road.
Locals can have their say on bus services. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Residents are being given a chance to have their say on local bus services at a series of meetings in Perth and Kinross.

The local authority carried out a consultation process during the summer about the public transport needs of residents.

Nearly 900 people responded to the discussions about existing services and now a series of drop-in events is to take place in the coming weeks.

Nine meetings will be held in towns and villages across the region during September and October.

Councillor Richard Watters, the council’s climate change and sustainability convener, said: “Almost 900 people responded to the consultation we held this summer – thank you to everyone who has taken part so far.

“The drop-in events are the next stage of finding out what people want from local buses.

“Come along to an event near where you live to discuss bus transport in your community, and in Perth and Kinross as a whole.

“You will hear feedback from the recent public consultation, and you can offer ideas and suggestions about local bus services.

“All of the information gathered will inform a proposed model for the future delivery of public transport in Perth and Kinross, to be presented to elected members.”

Full list of Perth and Kinross bus service meetings

  • Fishers Hotel, Pitlochry – September 24, 10am-2pm
  • Civic Hall, Perth – September 25, 10am-4pm
  • Blairgowrie Town Hall – September 26, 10am-2pm
  • Strathearn Arts, Crieff – October 1, 11am-3pm
  • Birnam Arts – October 2, 10am-2pm
  • Birks Cinema, Aberfeldy – October 3, 10am-2pm
  • Auchterarder Parish Church Centre – October 7, 10am-2pm
  • Kinross Day Centre – October 8, 10am-2pm
  • Errol Village Hall – October 9, 10am-2pm

