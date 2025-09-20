EXCLUSIVE: Perth city centre anti-social behaviour hotspots revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Perth city centre anti-social behaviour hotspots revealed

More than 4,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported to police in the city centre since 2022.

High Street in Perth.
Perth High Street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson & Ema Sabljak

The anti-social behaviour hotspots in Perth city centre have been revealed.

More than 4,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported to Police Scotland in Perth city centre since 2022.

Anti-social behaviour is defined by a person acting in a manner that causes or is likely to cause alarm or distress.

Incidents are broken down into:

  • Public nuisance incidents
  • Disturbances
  • Noise
  • Neighbour disputes
  • Communications
  • Damage
  • Drinking in public

A Freedom of Information request submitted by The Courier has revealed the locations and types of anti-social behaviour incidents in the city centre since the start of 2022.

Perth centre anti-social behaviour hotspots

High Street is the biggest anti-social behaviour hotspot in the city centre, with more than 400 incidents reported since January 2022.

The street has led the way every single year in the published data.

A total of 107 incidents were reported in 2022, and while this figure dropped to 94 the following year, it shot up to 131 in 2024.

A further 87 incidents have already been reported in the first six months of this year, 39 more than the second-worst area, Scott Street.

After High Street, South Street and Scott Street are the worst city centre areas for anti-social behaviour, with 305 and 281 incidents respectively since 2022.

Meanwhile, High Street also leads the way in the number of “disturbances” in the city centre, with 143 in total.

There were more than double the number of disturbances than the second most reported incident type in Perth up until June 2025.

Using the bar chart below, you can see how many incidents were recorded on each street in Perth city centre.

The Courier previously revealed that a council-owned unit has been vacant longer than any other unit on Perth High Street.

The manager of a prominent chain on Perth’s High Street told us that they are dealing with antisocial behaviour on a “daily basis”.

“Between that and the shoplifting, it’s never-ending and is only getting worse,” they said.

“It comes as no surprise to me that High Street is the most prominent area for this behaviour in Perth city centre.”

Shamed glass windows at an empty unit on Perth High Street.
Damaged glass windows at an empty unit on Perth High Street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The manager of an independent business on High Street added: “It’s rife and we see it outside the shop every day.

“We hear reports of shoplifting constantly, and this sort of behaviour really puts people off coming into Perth.

“People have told us they’re scared to come into the city centre because of what goes on here. Perth High Street is not what it used to be.”

In response to the findings, Sergeant Karen Judge said: “We are aware of the impact that anti-social behaviour has on any community.

“Officers are working closely with partner agencies to address the issue in Perth city centre.

“We are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour, but will take appropriate action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

“Input from members of the community is vital in helping us understand where the problems are happening, and we encourage the public to keep reporting incidents to us.

“Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area can contact Police Scotland on 101.”

