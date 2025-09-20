EXCLUSIVE: Perth city centre anti-social behaviour hotspots revealed

The anti-social behaviour hotspots in Perth city centre have been revealed.

More than 4,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported to Police Scotland in Perth city centre since 2022.

Anti-social behaviour is defined by a person acting in a manner that causes or is likely to cause alarm or distress.

Incidents are broken down into:

Public nuisance incidents

Disturbances

Noise

Neighbour disputes

Communications

Damage

Drinking in public

A Freedom of Information request submitted by The Courier has revealed the locations and types of anti-social behaviour incidents in the city centre since the start of 2022.

Perth centre anti-social behaviour hotspots

High Street is the biggest anti-social behaviour hotspot in the city centre, with more than 400 incidents reported since January 2022.

The street has led the way every single year in the published data.

A total of 107 incidents were reported in 2022, and while this figure dropped to 94 the following year, it shot up to 131 in 2024.

A further 87 incidents have already been reported in the first six months of this year, 39 more than the second-worst area, Scott Street.

After High Street, South Street and Scott Street are the worst city centre areas for anti-social behaviour, with 305 and 281 incidents respectively since 2022.

Meanwhile, High Street also leads the way in the number of “disturbances” in the city centre, with 143 in total.

There were more than double the number of disturbances than the second most reported incident type in Perth up until June 2025.

Using the bar chart below, you can see how many incidents were recorded on each street in Perth city centre.

The Courier previously revealed that a council-owned unit has been vacant longer than any other unit on Perth High Street.

The manager of a prominent chain on Perth’s High Street told us that they are dealing with antisocial behaviour on a “daily basis”.

“Between that and the shoplifting, it’s never-ending and is only getting worse,” they said.

“It comes as no surprise to me that High Street is the most prominent area for this behaviour in Perth city centre.”

The manager of an independent business on High Street added: “It’s rife and we see it outside the shop every day.

“We hear reports of shoplifting constantly, and this sort of behaviour really puts people off coming into Perth.

“People have told us they’re scared to come into the city centre because of what goes on here. Perth High Street is not what it used to be.”

In response to the findings, Sergeant Karen Judge said: “We are aware of the impact that anti-social behaviour has on any community.

“Officers are working closely with partner agencies to address the issue in Perth city centre.

“We are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour, but will take appropriate action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

“Input from members of the community is vital in helping us understand where the problems are happening, and we encourage the public to keep reporting incidents to us.

“Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area can contact Police Scotland on 101.”