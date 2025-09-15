Man, 35, charged after ‘disturbance’ at Dundee takeaway

A 35-year-old man has been charged after a “disturbance” at a Dundee takeaway.

Police were called to Punjab Tandoori on Balmoral Terrace in the Douglas area of the city just before 10.30pm on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed no one was injured.

A man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident.

The spokeswoman said: “Around 10.25pm on Friday, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Balmoral Terrace in Dundee.

“Officers attended and there were no reports of injuries.

“A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear in court on Monday.”