News Man, 35, charged after ‘disturbance’ at Dundee takeaway Police were called to Balmoral Terrace in the Douglas area of the city on Friday evening. By James Simpson September 15 2025, 3:11pm September 15 2025, 3:11pm Share Man, 35, charged after ‘disturbance’ at Dundee takeaway Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5331902/man-charged-disturbance-takeaway-douglas-dundee/ Copy Link Police were called to the takeaway on Balmoral Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google Street View A 35-year-old man has been charged after a “disturbance” at a Dundee takeaway. Police were called to Punjab Tandoori on Balmoral Terrace in the Douglas area of the city just before 10.30pm on Friday. A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed no one was injured. A man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident. The spokeswoman said: “Around 10.25pm on Friday, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Balmoral Terrace in Dundee. “Officers attended and there were no reports of injuries. “A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “He is due to appear in court on Monday.”