£90k cannabis farm found in Dundee flat

Police say 150 plants were inside the property on Dens Road.

By James Simpson
A police car parked outside a property on Dens Road, Dundee, last week after the cannabis farm was found. Image: Supplied
Police have found a £90,000 cannabis farm in a flat in Dundee’s Dens Road.

Officers were called to property, near the junction with North Isla Street, in the early hours of Tuesday morning last week.

Police say 150 plants were discovered inside the flat, but no arrests have been made yet.

One passer-by said they saw police parked outside the flat on several occasions throughout last week as an investigation took place.

The Courier put a number of requests for information on the activity to Police Scotland during the past week, but it issued a media statement only today.

‘Significant’ recovery of drugs on Dens Road

Inquiries into the find are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Dave Feeney said: “This significant recovery highlights our commitment to disrupting drug-related crime in our communities.

“It also reinforces our ongoing commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is vital to our efforts, and I would encourage anyone concerned about drug-related activity to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

