Missing Allan Bryant’s family pay tribute to Ricky Hatton as they hail boxer’s support

The family of missing Allan Bryant has paid tribute to boxer Ricky Hatton following his sudden death.

‘The Hitman’, who won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, was found dead at the age of 46 at his Manchester home on Sunday.

The boxing champ gave his support to the Bryant family in 2016 after learning about Allan’s disappearance and being told that he was the missing Fifer’s sporting hero.

Hatton was also photographed alongside Allan’s mum, Marie, and sister, Amy, to promote a fresh public appeal for information.

Allan Jr was 23 when he went missing after leaving Styx nightclub in his hometown of Glenrothes in the early hours of Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Despite one of Police Scotland’s biggest ever missing person investigations, Allan’s whereabouts remain a mystery.

Ricky Hatton supported Bryant family’s public appeal

Speaking at the time, Hatton said: “I really hope they find him.

“I’m a family man myself and it must be so tough for this family.

“I can’t imagine what they are going through.”

Paying tribute to the boxer, Allan Bryant Snr said he was both “a legend and a gentleman”.

He told The Courier, “It’s one of those moments of support that means the most to us as Allan was a massive boxing fan with Ricky being his absolute hero.

“Amy and Marie met him at a boxing event he was hosting, and Ricky kindly posed holding a poster about Allan’s disappearance.

“Then Hatton’s team reached out to us, asking if the boxing champ could help further by doing an appeal.

“So Marie and Amy met him at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow for a second time.

“Allan was a massive boxing fan and Ricky was his favourite.

“He often used to mess about pretending to be Ricky Hatton and talked about him all the time.

‘A legend and a gentleman’

“Ricky Hatton was a legend and a gentleman and we could never thank him enough for the support he gave us.

“Everyone was shocked and quite emotional when we heard on Sunday that he’d passed away.

“My heartfelt and deepest condolences go out to Ricky’s family and loved ones.

Amy Bryant added: “It was amazing meeting Ricky who was such a genuine guy.

“Given that he was my brother’s favourite boxer, it was also very emotional to meet Ricky on those two occasions.

“Ricky asked us to go through to Glasgow again for more photos and he wanted to do an appeal for Allan.

“He was a top guy and we will never forget his kindness and support he showed for Allan and our family.”

Allan Bryant Snr has never given up hope of finding out what happened to his son, and has the support of thousands of people through his Facebook group, Justice for Allan Bryant Jnr.

Earlier this month, the Bryant family replaced their car with one covered in photos and information about Allan in a bid to keep him in the public eye.

In 2022, The Courier released an exclusive documentary examining Allan Bryant’s disappearance.