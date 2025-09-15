Missing Allan Bryant’s family pay tribute to Ricky Hatton as they hail boxer’s support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missing Allan Bryant’s family pay tribute to Ricky Hatton as they hail boxer’s support

Hatton, 46, helped front an appeal to find the missing Fifer, who was a fan of the boxer.

By Neil Henderson
Ricky Hatton with Alan Bryant's sister Amy, and mum Marie in 2016.
The family of missing Allan Bryant has paid tribute to boxer Ricky Hatton following his sudden death.

‘The Hitman’, who won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, was found dead at the age of 46 at his Manchester home on Sunday.

The boxing champ gave his support to the Bryant family in 2016 after learning about Allan’s disappearance and being told that he was the missing Fifer’s sporting hero.

Hatton was also photographed alongside Allan’s mum, Marie, and sister, Amy, to promote a fresh public appeal for information.

Allan Bryant.
Allan Jr was 23 when he went missing after leaving Styx nightclub in his hometown of Glenrothes in the early hours of Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Despite one of Police Scotland’s biggest ever missing person investigations, Allan’s whereabouts remain a mystery.

Ricky Hatton supported Bryant family’s public appeal

Speaking at the time, Hatton said: “I really hope they find him.

“I’m a family man myself and it must be so tough for this family.

“I can’t imagine what they are going through.”

Paying tribute to the boxer, Allan Bryant Snr said he was both “a legend and a gentleman”.

He told The Courier, “It’s one of those moments of support that means the most to us as Allan was a massive boxing fan with Ricky being his absolute hero.

“Amy and Marie met him at a boxing event he was hosting, and Ricky kindly posed holding a poster about Allan’s disappearance.

Allan Bryant Snr.
“Then Hatton’s team reached out to us, asking if the boxing champ could help further by doing an appeal.

“So Marie and Amy met him at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow for a second time.

“Allan was a massive boxing fan and Ricky was his favourite.

“He often used to mess about pretending to be Ricky Hatton and talked about him all the time.

‘A legend and a gentleman’

Ricky Hatton was a legend and a gentleman and we could never thank him enough for the support he gave us.

“Everyone was shocked and quite emotional when we heard on Sunday that he’d passed away.

“My heartfelt and deepest condolences go out to Ricky’s family and loved ones.

Amy Bryant added: “It was amazing meeting Ricky who was such a genuine guy.

Amy Bryant with boxer Ricky Hatton in 2016.
“Given that he was my brother’s favourite boxer, it was also very emotional to meet Ricky on those two occasions.

“Ricky asked us to go through to Glasgow again for more photos and he wanted to do an appeal for Allan.

“He was a top guy and we will never forget his kindness and support he showed for Allan and our family.”

Allan Bryant Snr has never given up hope of finding out what happened to his son, and has the support of thousands of people through his Facebook group, Justice for Allan Bryant Jnr.

Earlier this month, the Bryant family replaced their car with one covered in photos and information about Allan in a bid to keep him in the public eye.

In 2022, The Courier released an exclusive documentary examining Allan Bryant’s disappearance.

