Aviva to dismantle Perth turbine as probe into broken blades gets under way

Aviva has launched an investigation after a 77-metre wind turbine on the outskirts of Perth lost its blades just 10 months after being built.

The insurance firm will also dismantle the remaining turbine tower on the grounds of its Pithleavis offices near the M90.

The huge blades of the structure snapped off at around 1am on Friday, in what the company described as an “engineering fault”.

It has not been confirmed when the turbine will be taken down or a timescale for its reconstruction.

No one was injured in the incident, but several residents reported being woken by a loud “crashing” noise.

The blades were left lying in a crumpled heap at the tower, which is just metres from a public footpath and now has a large dent.

Security guards could be seen guarding a closed section of the Buckie Braes path on Monday.

Aviva Perth wind turbine rotors spanned 61 metres

First Minister John Swinney cut the ribbon when the £3 million one megawatt wind turbine was officially opened in November 2024.

Following Friday’s incident, Mr Swinney said: “While such events are highly unusual, it is vital that the cause is fully investigated and that lessons are learned to ensure this cannot happen again.”

The wind turbine is understood to be a DIRECTWIND 61 model designed by global manufacturer Emergya Wind Technologies (EWT), with a 61m rotor diameter.

The global manufacturer says it monitors all DIRECTWIND turbines it has installed on a 24/7 basis from its headquarters in the Netherlands.

The company was reportedly declared bankrupt in March 2025.

However, EWT has since resumed operations under a consortium of three energy companies.

Purple Renewables was also involved in the development of the wind turbine.

It describes itself as a “specialist onshore wind renewables consultancy”.

When the turbine was built, it described how it had “led the development from initial discussions in 2016”.

Listed amongst its “consulting activities” undertaken for Aviva was “technical due diligence”.

‘Wind turbine tower will be taken down’

Aviva has described how, along with existing solar panels, the turbine provides all of the electricity required at its Pithleavis site.

However, the structure has been a controversial addition to Perth’s skyline and several locals have branded it an “eyesore”.

It also emerged earlier this year that Aviva had been forced to shut down the turbine on occasions due to the effects of “shadow flicker” on nearby homes.

On Friday, an Aviva spokesperson had said: “As part of the repair and recovery operation, the wind turbine tower will be taken down in the near future, likely over this weekend, weather permitting.

“This will enable us to expedite our investigation in terms of what went wrong and start developing a plan to restore the turbine to full operation as quickly as possible.”

When approached for further comment on Monday, Aviva said the turbine would be “taken down in due course”.

EWT and Purple Renewables have been approached for comment.

The Courier has also asked the Health and Safety Executive if it is investigating.