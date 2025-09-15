Aviva to dismantle Perth turbine as probe into broken blades gets under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aviva to dismantle Perth turbine as probe into broken blades gets under way

The insurance firm wants to dismantle the turbine tower before starting an investigation into the incident.

By Finn Nixon
The remains of the wind turbine tower near Aviva's offices in Perth. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The remains of the wind turbine tower near Aviva's offices in Perth. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Aviva has launched an investigation after a 77-metre wind turbine on the outskirts of Perth lost its blades just 10 months after being built.

The insurance firm will also dismantle the remaining turbine tower on the grounds of its Pithleavis offices near the M90.

The huge blades of the structure snapped off at around 1am on Friday, in what the company described as an “engineering fault”.

The blades of the Perth Aviva wind turbine are lying in a crumpled pile at the bottom of the tower. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Buckie Braes path has been blocked with tape near the Aviva wind turbine. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

It has not been confirmed when the turbine will be taken down or a timescale for its reconstruction.

No one was injured in the incident, but several residents reported being woken by a loud “crashing” noise.

The blades were left lying in a crumpled heap at the tower, which is just metres from a public footpath and now has a large dent.

Security guards could be seen guarding a closed section of the Buckie Braes path on Monday.

Aviva Perth wind turbine rotors spanned 61 metres

First Minister John Swinney cut the ribbon when the £3 million one megawatt wind turbine was officially opened in November 2024.

Following Friday’s incident, Mr Swinney said: “While such events are highly unusual, it is vital that the cause is fully investigated and that lessons are learned to ensure this cannot happen again.”

The wind turbine is understood to be a DIRECTWIND 61 model designed by global manufacturer Emergya Wind Technologies (EWT), with a 61m rotor diameter.

The wind turbine before the blades fell off. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The wind turbine before the blades fell off. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The global manufacturer says it monitors all DIRECTWIND turbines it has installed on a 24/7 basis from its headquarters in the Netherlands.

The company was reportedly declared bankrupt in March 2025.

However, EWT has since resumed operations under a consortium of three energy companies.

Purple Renewables was also involved in the development of the wind turbine.

First Minister John Swinney and Aviva Group chief executive Amanda Blanc open the turbine. Image: Aviva
First Minister John Swinney and Aviva Group chief executive Amanda Blanc ‘open’ the Perth wind turbine. Image: Aviva

It describes itself as a “specialist onshore wind renewables consultancy”.

When the turbine was built, it described how it had “led the development from initial discussions in 2016”.

Listed amongst its “consulting activities” undertaken for Aviva was “technical due diligence”.

‘Wind turbine tower will be taken down’

Aviva has described how, along with existing solar panels, the turbine provides all of the electricity required at its Pithleavis site.

However, the structure has been a controversial addition to Perth’s skyline and several locals have branded it an “eyesore”.

It also emerged earlier this year that Aviva had been forced to shut down the turbine on occasions due to the effects of “shadow flicker” on nearby homes.

On Friday, an Aviva spokesperson had said: “As part of the repair and recovery operation, the wind turbine tower will be taken down in the near future, likely over this weekend, weather permitting.

“This will enable us to expedite our investigation in terms of what went wrong and start developing a plan to restore the turbine to full operation as quickly as possible.”

When approached for further comment on Monday, Aviva said the turbine would be “taken down in due course”.

EWT and Purple Renewables have been approached for comment.

The Courier has also asked the Health and Safety Executive if it is investigating.

